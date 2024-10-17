Britain imposes the “largest” sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet
Kyiv • UNN
The UK imposed sanctions on 18 Russian oil tankers and 4 LNG tankers. These are “the largest sanctions against Putin's shadow fleet” and are intended to undermine Russia's energy revenues.
The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions restrictions on 18 Russian oil tankers and 4 liquefied natural gas tankers. This is stated in a statement by the British Foreign Office , UNN reports.
Details
As the British Foreign Office pointed out, these are "the largest sanctions against Putin's shadow fleet to date.
18 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of the Russian Federation are prohibited from visiting British ports and will not be able to access the world's leading British maritime services. Thus, as noted, the total number of oil tankers subject to sanctions has reached 43.
The shadow fleet seeks to undermine sanctions and poses a clear and present danger. These are environmental risks, such as oil spills due to blatant violations of basic safety standards, as well as risks to the security of global trade
In July, the British Prime Minister called for joint action against the "shadow fleet".
"Today, the United States and Canada have joined 44 European countries and the EU in working together to tackle the risks posed by the shadow fleet," the British Foreign Office said.
Russia has increased the capacity of its shadow oil fleet by about 70% in a year despite Western sanctions - FT14.10.24, 11:59 • 16788 views
Reportedly, sanctioned oil tankers have brought Russia approximately $4.9 billion in revenue over the past year alone.
Along with the actions against the "shadow fleet," the UK is also imposing sanctions on four more liquefied natural gas tankers and the Russian gas company Rusgazdobycha.
We must tackle Russia's malign activity at every turn, whether it is illegal tactics aimed at bolstering Putin's military power, the use of cyber attacks or barbarism on the front lines in Ukraine. The UK is leading the fight against Putin's desperate and dangerous attempts to cling to his energy revenues, and his shadowy navy is threatening coasts across Europe and the world. I have made it my personal mission to contain the Kremlin by closing the net around Putin and his mafia state, using every tool at my disposal
Additional complications: an expert on the consequences of the possible inclusion of Russia in the FATF blacklist17.10.24, 13:52 • 84219 views