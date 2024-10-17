Additional complications: an expert on the consequences of the possible inclusion of Russia in the FATF blacklist

$41.320.06
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing
05:56 AM • 4356 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 38255 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 141821 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 190781 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 119221 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 353202 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 177900 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147639 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196850 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125941 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Additional complications: an expert on the consequences of the possible inclusion of Russia in the FATF blacklist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84219 views

Experts explain how putting Russia on the FATF blacklist will affect its economy. It will complicate international financial transactions of Russian companies and businessmen, and slow down the Russian economy.

Additional complications: an expert on the consequences of the possible inclusion of Russia in the FATF blacklist

Putting Russia on the blacklist of the International Group on Combating Money Laundering (FATF) will affect all international contacts of Russian companies and private businessmen. This was stated by economic expert Andriy Novak in a commentary to UNN. The head of the Ukrainian Center for Security and Cooperation, Serhiy Kuzan, noted that this would slow down the Russian economy.

The possible inclusion of Russia in the list of money laundering groups will not directly affect the Russian economy, but will indirectly affect all international contacts of Russian counterparties, i.e. Russian companies and Russian private businessmen. Any of their international transactions, international financial transactions will be under the very watchful eye of the FATF

- Novak said.

According to him, it will be much more difficult for Russia to circumvent the international sanctions currently imposed on it.

If this happens, it will be a very serious new signal that Russia is considered in the financial world, in the world of capital, to be a state that facilitates money laundering. It is no longer just some private individual, not just a company, but a whole state. Politically, it is called a terrorist state, but in the financial world it is a money laundering state

- Novak said.

When asked whether this could affect the Russian economy in the long run, Novak replied: “Yes, in the long run, it will affect the reduction of international, economic and financial transactions with Russian counterparties.

Ukraine calls on FATF to blacklist Russia amid growing ties with Iran and North Korea14.02.24, 12:58 • 24559 views

In a commentary to UNN , Kuzan noted that Russians continue to actively exchange money, continue to purchase all the necessary electronics in the West, in developed countries, and continue to export their raw materials. The sanctions themselves do not work.

So, we understand that Ukraine's goal is to blacklist the Russian Federation so that wherever Russian money appears, it can be traced and banks can refuse any transaction involving Russian money. Relatively speaking, for the Russians, the issue of war is now just a matter of purchasing some expensive equipment or technology. That is, they just need to run these funds through several gaskets and other countries. And after potentially being blacklisted, it will actually be the responsibility of the counterparty, that is, those who sell goods for Russian money and know that in the end it will end up with the Russians

- Kuzan said.

Kuzan noted that Ukraine's goal is to ensure that at the very least the Russian economy experiences a slowdown.

But most importantly, if these goods are paid for with Russian money, we understand that this will be the responsibility of the financial institutions that make the payments, that make these payments. At the very least, we want the Russian economy to slow down, and at the most, we want everything that Russians can buy in Western countries that can be used for war to be denied by banks and to make such transactions impossible

 , the expert emphasized.

Bypassing sanctions: Russia purchased spare parts for equipment from a Dutch chipmaker05.09.24, 19:01 • 26757 views

He also said that it is important for developed countries to refuse any interaction, to refuse to sell goods, because selling involves receiving money and delivering goods.

While it is certainly possible to supply goods, it will be much harder to get paid for it. This is the main task. In no way should we think that this will solve all the issues, that the Russians will not be able to continue the war. These will be additional complications. They will not destroy the economy of the war, but they will definitely slow it down for the Russians. That is why the inclusion of Russia in the blacklists, that is, equating it with Iran and North Korea, is very important today. This will be the only effective signal that financial institutions will not interact, that is, will not use Russian money for military purposes

- Kuzan said.

AddendumAddendum

Politico reported, citing a confidential document, that the International Group on Combating Money Laundering (FATF) will decide next week whether to add Russia to its blacklist. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
North Korea
Ukraine
Iran
