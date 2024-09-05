Bypassing sanctions: Russia purchased spare parts for equipment from a Dutch chipmaker

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116712 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119165 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194154 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151322 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151618 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142428 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196200 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112366 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185173 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105033 views

Popular news
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 83691 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 79838 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 55196 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 62051 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 38142 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194168 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196208 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185181 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212035 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200278 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148839 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148166 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152316 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143302 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159747 views
Bypassing sanctions: Russia purchased spare parts for equipment from a Dutch chipmaker

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26732 views

Russian companies purchased spare parts for ASML machines from the 1990s through Chinese intermediaries. The equipment could have been used to produce microchips, in particular for drones.

Russia was able to purchase spare parts for equipment manufactured by the Dutch company ASML. We are talking about machines used to make chip circuits, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

In 2022-2023, Russian companies purchased spare parts for equipment manufactured by ASML, a leader among European technology companies in the field of modern lithographic systems. We are talking about equipment from the 1990s, in particular, the PAS-5500.

Equipment produced in the 1990s is not considered dual-use goods, i.e., equipment that can potentially be used in the military sphere.

At the same time, such equipment could have been used by Russian companies to produce analog chips, in particular for drones.

After Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, European sanctions blocked the sale of electronic equipment to Russia.

ASML told Reuters that it is complying with the sanctions and that even before they were imposed, the company sold few tools in Russia. They also noted that they do not supply spare parts for their equipment to Russia. At the same time, the journalists found out that the Russian side purchased spare parts through Chinese intermediaries.

It is stated that journalists of the Dutch publication Trouw recorded 170 cases of imports of spare parts to Russian firms.

Add

Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin saidthat thanks to the cooperation of the institution's experts and foreign media, three people who were supplying goods for military needs to Russia in circumvention of sanctions were arrested in the Netherlands.

"We are sincerely grateful to the international investigators whose professional activities help to block Russian routes of illegal supply of foreign microelectronics to equip enemy missiles and drones. Among the latter, we have a successful case of cooperation with journalists from the Netherlands. Their investigation led to the arrest of three people as part of a multinational investigation into an international smuggling network that was working to circumvent European sanctions against Russia. Such small local steps help to increase the effectiveness of sanctions pressure on the aggressor country," noted Ruvin.  

Lilia Podolyak

WarTechnologies

Contact us about advertising