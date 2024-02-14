Ukraine calls on FATF to blacklist Russia amid growing ties with Iran and North Korea

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102968 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130232 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130962 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172370 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169952 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276833 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177985 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167041 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148738 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245329 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102590 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 92782 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 89766 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100332 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 43813 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276833 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245329 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230535 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255966 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241806 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 10106 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130232 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104084 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104186 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120459 views
Ukraine calls on FATF to blacklist Russia amid growing ties with Iran and North Korea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24498 views

Ukraine has called on the FATF to blacklist Russia at its upcoming meeting due to Russia's growing financial ties with Iran and North Korea, which threaten global security.

Ukraine has called on the FATF to blacklist Russia amid growing ties with North Korea and Iran, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine and the State Financial Monitoring Service of Ukraine call on the Financial Action Task Force on Money Laundering (FATF) to curb Russia's growing efforts to undermine global financial security and strengthen its ties with Iran and North Korea," the statement reads.

As noted, the next FATF meeting will be held from February 19 to 23 in Paris, on the eve of the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"At the meeting, Russia should be blacklisted by the organization, and the FATF should issue an expanded statement on the risks emanating from Russia," the Ministry of Finance emphasized.

As the agency noted, the FATF measures adopted a year ago, "while important, have failed to deter Russia, which has since become increasingly belligerent and deepened ties with North Korea and Iran.

"Russia has used North Korean ballistic missiles and ammunition in Ukraine, including in December 2023 and January 2024. The acquisition of such missiles and conventional weapons from North Korea is a serious violation of both UN sanctions and FATF principles," the Ministry of Finance emphasized.

The agency also pointed out that "Russia is increasingly using Iranian-made UAVs to continue its illegal invasion and intensify attacks against the civilian population of Ukraine." "russia has created a joint payment system to help Iran bypass SWIFT and has linked the banking systems of the two countries. At the end of this month, Myanmar is also expected to join the Russian payment system. As soon as Myanmar joins the payment system, Russia will double its financial cooperation with all countries on the FATF blacklist," the Ministry of Finance said.

The intensification of Russia's cooperation with Iran and North Korea has allowed the latter to enter the global financial system through the back door. To solve this problem, the FATF should blacklist Russia and warn the international financial system about the risks posed by Russia

- Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko said.

"We are confident that the FATF will consider this issue with the utmost attention during the upcoming plenary session to help protect global financial security," added Ihor Cherkasky, Head of the State Financial Monitoring Service.

Addendum

A year ago, the FATF suspended Russia's membership for violating the organization's key principles of promoting the safety, security and integrity of the global financial system. The FATF has also expressed deep concern over reports of arms trafficking between Russia and states under UN sanctions, as well as malicious cyber activity emanating from Russia. 

Optional

Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin previously called for a final examination of the use of missiles produced by the DPRK by Russia. He noted that Russia had never used this type of missile in Ukraine before.

"We have also been assigned the relevant expertise, and the objects will be handed over any day now, and we will make a definite decision after examining them. Of course, we have previously reviewed and analyzed all the photos and videos that are publicly available. We understand that the elements recorded there, i.e. visually specific parts, cables, their color, material and other characteristics, have never been found in any Russian missile studied so far. At the same time, there are no established facts of the use of Korean-made missiles, as well as the attacks on the capital. We will do our job here and provide additional information as soon as it becomes possible," said Oleksandr Ruvin.  

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
swiftSWIFT
ministerstvo-finansiv-ukrainaMinistry of Finance of Ukraine
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
myanmarMyanmar
north-koreaNorth Korea
parisParis
ukraineUkraine
iranIran

Contact us about advertising