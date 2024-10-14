New businesses, business grants, investments: how Kyiv region's communities support economic development
How communities in Kyiv region support economic development.
Despite wartime, the Brovary community in Kyiv Oblast managed to prevent economic life from stalling significantly. Almost all industrial enterprises operate here, people have the opportunity to receive grants to start their own business, and investments are being attracted to the community. Olena Krasnyk, Deputy Mayor of Brovary, told UNN how they manage to maintain economic development at the proper level.
According to her, almost 40% of the community's industrial sector is export-oriented.
"They supply their products to more than 30 countries in the European Union, North America, Asia and Africa. These are complex packaging lines, veterinary products, cooling towers, industrial fans, smoke exhausters, equipment for special equipment, rubber products for household and agricultural use, seals, aluminum profile systems for architectural purposes, adhesives, thermal insulation materials, and more. The community's enterprises in the prewar period were characterized by an annual increase in industrial production. Thus, according to the monitoring of industrial enterprises, the volume of industrial products sold in January-December 2021 increased by 27.5% compared to 2020.
Of course, the full-scale Russian invasion has had a significant impact on their operations. Complications in logistics, problems with raw material supplies, blackouts - all of this has led to some companies being forced to suspend their operations.
In addition, seven industrial enterprises located on the territory of the Brovary community, as well as production facilities located in other communities of the Brovary district, were partially damaged as a result of the hostilities. This, in turn, led to the suspension of some enterprises," said Olena Krasnyk.
At the same time, as the deputy mayor of Brovary noted, most businesses have managed to adapt to the realities of wartime. The Brovary community authorities, together with Ukrainian and international organizations, are implementing a number of projects aimed at stimulating economic development and attracting investment. Anyone, including military personnel, can receive a grant to start their own business.
"We have new enterprises for the production of modular houses and window sills with a modern design and a high level of coating protection. Businesses that were operating in the community before the full-scale invasion will have new production and warehouse facilities.
To stimulate economic development, electronic auctions are held to sell land lease rights. In order to support business activities, free common areas of municipally owned premises are leased to business entities on a competitive basis with a penalty for late payment of rent. In the first half of this year, more than 18 thousand square meters of municipally owned premises were leased on such terms.
Between 2022 and September 2024, business entities completed 76 investment projects. Investments worth almost UAH 450 million were attracted.
Over the two years of the eRobota project, as of 10/01/2024, 82 community members have received a "Grant for their own business" and 7 combatants and their spouses have received a "Grant for veterans and their families," Olena Krasnyk added.
According to the deputy mayor, all these measures have had a positive impact on the community's economy and business development. Currently, more than 18 thousand business entities are registered in the community. At the same time, there is a tendency to increase both the number of individual entrepreneurs and legal entities.
