Comfortable conditions for domestic producers: entrepreneurs share their secret of where to do business in Kyiv region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 113697 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 116475 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 189696 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148910 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150222 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141764 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 193949 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112312 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183245 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104946 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 40273 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 67483 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 63734 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 36180 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 42179 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 189696 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 193949 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183245 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210269 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 198692 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147862 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147278 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151525 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142560 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159085 views
Actual
Comfortable conditions for domestic producers: entrepreneurs share their secret of where to do business in Kyiv region

Comfortable conditions for domestic producers: entrepreneurs share their secret of where to do business in Kyiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 110207 views

Brovary authorities actively support local business by creating favorable conditions for manufacturers. Entrepreneurs note the positive impact of the city government's initiatives, including the creation of a Board of Directors.

In the Brovary community of Kyiv region, local authorities are trying to create the most comfortable conditions for domestic producers, are constantly interested in problematic issues that may arise in business, and assist in solving them. This was stated in comments to UNN by Yuriy Bombandyorov, co-founder of Politekhnoservice, and Mykola Dedov, head of TDS Ukrespetstechnika.

Details

“Politekhnoservice manufactures trolleybuses and develops the latest electronic control systems for urban transport. Among the company's developments are low-floor tramcars with fully swivel bogies.

We can make electric buses, we can make traction drives and tram drives. So far, we have a scope of work that we do specifically for trolleybuses. The working conditions in Brovary are much better than in Kyiv. This is due to the payment for land, other utility bills, and the influence of the authorities on all these processes. We feel at home here. The whole team is very happy to come to work. And it is felt throughout. The attitude of the authorities and the local community to the producers is comfortable. We feel very comfortable and good

- says Yuriy Bombandyorov.

His colleague is supported by Mykola Dedov, head of TDS Ukrspetstechnika, which specializes in the production of mini and front-end loaders, backhoe loaders, and motor graders.

Despite the challenging economic situation, the company has managed to maintain its position in the Ukrainian market and plans to fully enter the EU market. After all, the company's products are in no way inferior to their Western counterparts, and at the same time, they are half the price.

Mykola Dedov positively assesses the activities of the Board of Directors of enterprises established in Brovary on the initiative of the city authorities

We gather 40-50 entrepreneurs there. We resolve issues that arise among us. Representatives of the tax office, water utility, and other services are invited there, and we can ask them questions. I think this initiative helps a lot. Maybe somewhere else in Ukraine there is something like this, but I haven't heard of it

- says the head of TDS Ukrspetstechnika.

Optional

Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko saidthat residents of the Brovary community who work at various enterprises located on its territory should be interested in ensuring that these enterprises operate transparently.

55% of the budget is made up of personal income tax. And the most important thing here is that there is no shadow business. I am very pleased that Brovary has small and medium-sized businesses. We are talking about manufacturing, services, and so on. We have had a Board of Directors of enterprises in the city for quite some time. I am pleased to work with our leaders, who are always sympathetic to any given situation. They understand that the living conditions of their employees in our community depend on the amount of taxes they pay. We say that if there are taxes, some work will be done. This is a vicious cycle that should work in any community. We are saying that the task of business is to work honestly and openly in the white, and our task is to organize that these employees who work directly at our enterprises feel directly that the taxes they pay are used for the development of our community

- said Ihor Sapozhko.

Founder of two knitwear brands: “Brovary has authorities that hear entrepreneurs”03.09.24, 14:07 • 158863 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyEconomy

Contact us about advertising