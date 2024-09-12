Comfortable conditions for domestic producers: entrepreneurs share their secret of where to do business in Kyiv region

In the Brovary community of Kyiv region, local authorities are trying to create the most comfortable conditions for domestic producers, are constantly interested in problematic issues that may arise in business, and assist in solving them. This was stated in comments to UNN by Yuriy Bombandyorov, co-founder of Politekhnoservice, and Mykola Dedov, head of TDS Ukrespetstechnika.

“Politekhnoservice manufactures trolleybuses and develops the latest electronic control systems for urban transport. Among the company's developments are low-floor tramcars with fully swivel bogies.

We can make electric buses, we can make traction drives and tram drives. So far, we have a scope of work that we do specifically for trolleybuses. The working conditions in Brovary are much better than in Kyiv. This is due to the payment for land, other utility bills, and the influence of the authorities on all these processes. We feel at home here. The whole team is very happy to come to work. And it is felt throughout. The attitude of the authorities and the local community to the producers is comfortable. We feel very comfortable and good - says Yuriy Bombandyorov.

His colleague is supported by Mykola Dedov, head of TDS Ukrspetstechnika, which specializes in the production of mini and front-end loaders, backhoe loaders, and motor graders.

Despite the challenging economic situation, the company has managed to maintain its position in the Ukrainian market and plans to fully enter the EU market. After all, the company's products are in no way inferior to their Western counterparts, and at the same time, they are half the price.

Mykola Dedov positively assesses the activities of the Board of Directors of enterprises established in Brovary on the initiative of the city authorities

We gather 40-50 entrepreneurs there. We resolve issues that arise among us. Representatives of the tax office, water utility, and other services are invited there, and we can ask them questions. I think this initiative helps a lot. Maybe somewhere else in Ukraine there is something like this, but I haven't heard of it - says the head of TDS Ukrspetstechnika.

Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko saidthat residents of the Brovary community who work at various enterprises located on its territory should be interested in ensuring that these enterprises operate transparently.

55% of the budget is made up of personal income tax. And the most important thing here is that there is no shadow business. I am very pleased that Brovary has small and medium-sized businesses. We are talking about manufacturing, services, and so on. We have had a Board of Directors of enterprises in the city for quite some time. I am pleased to work with our leaders, who are always sympathetic to any given situation. They understand that the living conditions of their employees in our community depend on the amount of taxes they pay. We say that if there are taxes, some work will be done. This is a vicious cycle that should work in any community. We are saying that the task of business is to work honestly and openly in the white, and our task is to organize that these employees who work directly at our enterprises feel directly that the taxes they pay are used for the development of our community - said Ihor Sapozhko.

