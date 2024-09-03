Founder of two knitwear brands: “Brovary has authorities that hear entrepreneurs”

Brovary authorities are doing everything in their power to preserve and develop the production of Ukrainian goods in the community. That is why it is in constant dialog with business and helps entrepreneurs solve their problems. Tetiana Abramova, the founder and head of the private enterprise Rito, told about this in a commentary to UNN.

The businesswoman noted that Brovary is a city with a developed infrastructure and a large number of industrial enterprises.

“First of all, it is a very powerful city with intelligent people, because there are a lot of sophisticated enterprises here. It is focused on people's lives. It has a very cool infrastructure, and you know, to be honest, even though they say it is a satellite city of Kyiv, yes, but it is a city in itself, and you can live your own vibrant life in it. And secondly, we have a government that hears us. You may be surprised, but I went to see the mayor, he listened to me, and he gave me feedback.

I've been a resident of Brovary for many years and I don't want to move,” said Tatiana Abramova.

The mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, emphasizes that the task of the authorities is not only to help entrepreneurs keep their businesses alive, but also to help them scale them up.

“This means preserving and creating new jobs and paying taxes to the community budget. It is very important for us that, despite the full-scale invasion and the fact that the enemy was rushing to Brovary, our companies found the strength to resume production. And in this difficult time, they are adapting to new realities and looking for new markets for their products. We are in constant contact with them, and we are helping them with everything we can,” said Igor Sapozhko in a commentary to UNN.

Journalists of UNN visited Ukraine's largest knitwear factory in Ukraine, which is located in Brovary and sells its products not only in our country but also abroad.

Our journalists had the opportunity to get acquainted not only with all stages of production, but also to see the sketches of the fall-winter 2025-26 collection