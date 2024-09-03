ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Founder of two knitwear brands: “Brovary has authorities that hear entrepreneurs”

Founder of two knitwear brands: “Brovary has authorities that hear entrepreneurs”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 158864 views

The founder of Rito PE spoke about business support from the Brovary authorities. The mayor emphasizes the importance of preserving jobs and helping businesses adapt to new realities.

Brovary authorities are doing everything in their power to preserve and develop the production of Ukrainian goods in the community. That is why it is in constant dialog with business and helps entrepreneurs solve their problems. Tetiana Abramova, the founder and head of the private enterprise Rito, told about this in a commentary to UNN.

Details

The businesswoman noted that Brovary is a city with a developed infrastructure and a large number of industrial enterprises.

“First of all, it is a very powerful city with intelligent people, because there are a lot of sophisticated enterprises here. It is focused on people's lives. It has a very cool infrastructure, and you know, to be honest, even though they say it is a satellite city of Kyiv, yes, but it is a city in itself, and you can live your own vibrant life in it. And secondly, we have a government that hears us. You may be surprised, but I went to see the mayor, he listened to me, and he gave me feedback. 

I've been a resident of Brovary for many years and I don't want to move,” said Tatiana Abramova.

The mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, emphasizes that the task of the authorities is not only to help entrepreneurs keep their businesses alive, but also to help them scale them up.

“This means preserving and creating new jobs and paying taxes to the community budget. It is very important for us that, despite the full-scale invasion and the fact that the enemy was rushing to Brovary, our companies found the strength to resume production. And in this difficult time, they are adapting to new realities and looking for new markets for their products. We are in constant contact with them, and we are helping them with everything we can,” said Igor Sapozhko in a commentary to UNN.  

Recall

Journalists of UNN visited Ukraine's largest knitwear factory in Ukraine, which is located in Brovary and sells its products not only in our country but also abroad.

Our journalists had the opportunity to get acquainted not only with all stages of production, but also to see the sketches of the fall-winter 2025-26 collection 

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyEconomyKyiv region

Contact us about advertising