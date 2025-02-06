ukenru
02:39 PM • 19996 views

Exclusive
11:57 AM • 64628 views

Exclusive
09:54 AM • 102435 views

Exclusive
09:29 AM • 105815 views

09:20 AM • 123543 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 102294 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129559 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103537 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113301 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116910 views

World Cell Phone Free Day and International Bartender's Day: what else is celebrated on February 6

World Cell Phone Free Day and International Bartender's Day: what else is celebrated on February 6

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31115 views

On February 6, the world celebrates No Cell Phone Day, Bartender's Day, and the Day Against Female Genital Mutilation. Each holiday has its own unique history and meaning.

Today, on February 6, the world celebrates World No Cell Phone Day, a day when people are urged to give up the gadgets that are familiar to everyone for a while, UNN writes.

Every year on February 6, the world begins celebrating World No Cell Phone Day, which lasts until February 8. It is a holiday that was launched in 2001 at the initiative of French writer Philip Marceau. Famous for writing the world's first novel written in the language of SMS messages, Marceau sought to draw attention to the excessive influence of mobile technology on our daily lives. His call to go out without a cell phone and act as if these devices did not exist became the main message of the celebration.

The date of the celebration was not chosen by chance. It coincides with Gaston's name day, which is celebrated by Catholic believers around the world. Gaston is a popular French name that has also become symbolic because of the 1970s hit song "Le téléfon" (The Telephone) by Nino Ferrer. The song has lines that harmoniously reflect the idea of the holiday: "Gaston, the phone is ringing! But again, no one answers." 

Ukrainian mobile operators are preparing for a large-scale outage of 3G networks03.01.25, 21:22 • 28821 view

February 6 is the International Day of Intolerance to Female Genital Mutilation . It is a day dedicated to combating the practice of female genital cutting (FGC), which is a violation of the rights of women and girls around the world. 

The day was established by the United Nations on December 20, 2012, through a resolution emphasizing the importance of combating this cruel practice. In 2014, the UN adopted another resolution calling for increased efforts to completely eradicate this threat to women's health and rights.

Image

All non-medical surgeries that alter or mutilate female genitalia are internationally recognized as a violation of women's rights and an extreme form of gender discrimination. These practices are prevalent mainly in underdeveloped countries, especially in 29 countries in Africa and the Middle East, but are also found in America, Asia, Australia, Europe, and New Zealand.

International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women: what you need to know25.11.24, 09:10 • 181930 views

International Bartender's Day is celebrated annually on February 6 and is a celebration of professionals who work in a bar, prepare cocktails, interact with guests and create an atmosphere of relaxation and pleasure. This day recognizes the importance of bartenders who are not only skilled in mixing drinks, but also have excellent communication skills to make each guest feel welcome and create a special atmosphere.

Image

The International Bartender's Day coincides with the feast day of the Catholic St. Amanda. This day became an international bartender's holiday thanks to the initiative of Ukrainians. In 2008, the Docker Pub club in Kyiv and the Planet Z International Bartender Center proposed to celebrate this day as a professional holiday for bartenders. The idea was supported in Ukraine and some other countries.

Ukrainian wines and their role in shaping world culinary traditions26.12.24, 19:43 • 66102 views

According to the church calendar, Christians celebrate the feast day of St. Vukol. There are several versions of Vakula's ordination as Bishop of Smyrna. According to the anonymous Life of the Holy Martyr Polycarp, Bishop of Smyrna, attributed to Pseudo-Pivonius (IV century), Vakula was ordained bishop of Smyrna by the Apostle Paul.

However, other sources, such as the Life in the Minology of Basil II (late 10th century) and the Life in the Synaxis of the Church of Constantinople (10th century), state that Bacula was a disciple of the Apostle John the Theologian, who made him bishop of the city of Smyrna. These texts also mention that after his death, a myrtle tree grew on his grave, which had healing properties.

Also, in the "Church History" of Eusebius of Caesarea there is evidence that St. Polycarp was ordained to the episcopal see by the apostles. 

Scientists have identified the real authors of the Bible texts: what new research has shown03.02.25, 01:47 • 106698 views

Also, this is the day of remembrance of the holy martyr Sylvanus. St. Sylvanus was one of the preachers of Christianity among the pagans. His activities were aimed at spreading the Gospel, and because of this, he gained a large number of followers. However, the Roman authorities considered Christianity a threat to the empire and repeatedly persecuted Christians for their beliefs.

Despite persecution and the threat of death, Silvan did not give up his mission. He continued to preach and support his flock despite great difficulties. During the reign of Emperor Maximian, who sought to destroy Christianity, Sylvanus was arrested along with other believers. He was brutally tortured and eventually sentenced to death. The holy bishop was beheaded along with 40 other Christians for refusing to worship pagan gods. Sylvanus' death was a testimony to his loyalty to Christ and a great sacrifice for his faith.

On this day, according to the new church calendar, Alexander, Anatoly, Varsonofy, Vasily, Vukol, Dmitry, Ivan, Maxim, Maria, Marfa, Christina, and Julian celebrate their namesakes.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Society
united-nationsUnited Nations
aziiaAsia
africaAfrica
franceFrance
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

