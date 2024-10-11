More than 50 million tons of Ukrainian agricultural products transported by sea corridor - Ministry of Reconstruction
Since the launch of the Ukrainian Sea Corridor, the ports of Greater Odesa have handled 75 million tons of cargo, of which 50.1 million tons were agricultural products. Exports were carried out to 50 countries, and the round-the-clock mode increased the figures by 20%.
Since the start of the Ukrainian Sea Corridor, the ports of Greater Odesa have handled 75 million tons of cargo, of which 50.1 million tons are products of Ukrainian farmers.
Since the launch of the Ukrainian Sea Corridor, the ports of Greater Odesa have handled 75 million tons of cargo, of which 50.1 million tons were products of Ukrainian farmers. Ukrainian goods were exported to 50 countries in all directions - Africa, Asia, Europe and America
The ministry noted that since March 15, the corridor passing through the ports of Greater Odesa has been operating around the clock, which has increased exports of agricultural and other products by 20%.
Since the start of the new marketing year, which began on July 1, Ukraine has already exported 11.7 million tons of grain.