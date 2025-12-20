$42.340.00
Zelenskyy: Japan to provide Ukraine with additional financial support of $6 billion
11:26 PM • 18989 views
"Russians are getting more and more numerous, it's getting harder and harder" - Zelenskyy revealed details of his trip to Kupyansk
December 19, 10:10 PM • 13417 views
Ukraine's meeting with American and European partners concluded in the US - Umerov
December 19, 03:48 PM • 20680 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
December 19, 03:34 PM • 31687 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 26488 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 49360 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 35928 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 19324 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 19593 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
In the Zaporizhzhia direction, 255 km of non-explosive barriers and 340 km of anti-tank ditches have been builtDecember 19, 07:00 PM • 4336 views
Frozen Russian funds will still be used - Manfred Weber on the future of Russian assetsDecember 19, 07:25 PM • 3210 views
"I have no intention whatsoever, under any circumstances, of clinging to the presidential chair" - Zelenskyy10:32 PM • 5518 views
Polish President presented Zelenskyy with a two-volume set of "Documents of the Volyn Crime"12:53 AM • 4584 views
Trump called Operation "Hawk Strike" in Syria a response to the death of US troopsPhoto01:09 AM • 13499 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 49356 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 33701 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 42732 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 37954 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 63543 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 15149 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 63755 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 45435 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 43341 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 49461 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Washington Post
Iron dome

Business boom in Russia: Funeral companies earn record money due to the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 684 views

Leading Russian funeral companies earned 14.872 billion rubles in 2024, which is 24% more than a year earlier. Coffin prices increased by 84%, and grave digging by 51% since the beginning of 2022.

Business boom in Russia: Funeral companies earn record money due to the war in Ukraine

The funeral business in Russia has sharply increased its profits due to record army losses in the war against Ukraine: the revenues of leading companies have grown by tens of percent, and prices for coffins and funerals have significantly increased amid inflation and rising demand. This is reported by UNN with reference to DW.

Details

It is noted that Russia's war against Ukraine has become a "gold mine" for funeral companies, which are experiencing a business boom and record revenue growth.

Thus, the five leaders of the Russian funeral business earned 14.872 billion rubles in 2024, which is almost 3 billion, or 24% more than a year earlier.

- the post says.

In particular, the Moscow company "Ritual" increased its revenue by 22% - to 5.5 billion rubles; approximately the same amount was received by St. Petersburg specialized businessman Valery Larkyn - 21% more than the previous year. The largest growth was recorded by the monopolists of the Krasnodar funeral market, Oleg Makarevich and Razmik Tazagulov - by 48%, to 1.208 billion rubles, the publication notes.

In addition, the enrichment of industry players is facilitated by inflation in Russia and rising prices due to increased demand: according to Rosstat, since the beginning of 2022, the cost of making a coffin in Russia has increased by 84%, and digging graves - by 51%.

- DW writes.

NATO intelligence reports that as of early December 2025, the total losses of the Russian army in Ukraine, including killed and wounded, reached 1.15 million people.

According to The Economist, the number of dead could reach 680,000 people, or about 1% of the country's pre-war male population.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that Russian losses in 2025 have already exceeded 367,460 people. Having failed to achieve any strategic objectives, the occupiers are trying to push through the Defense Forces to report at least some "successes."

Non-combat deaths in the Russian army have increased: over 600 killed - Center for Countering Disinformation12.11.25, 14:26 • 4776 views

