The funeral business in Russia has sharply increased its profits due to record army losses in the war against Ukraine: the revenues of leading companies have grown by tens of percent, and prices for coffins and funerals have significantly increased amid inflation and rising demand. This is reported by UNN with reference to DW.

It is noted that Russia's war against Ukraine has become a "gold mine" for funeral companies, which are experiencing a business boom and record revenue growth.

Thus, the five leaders of the Russian funeral business earned 14.872 billion rubles in 2024, which is almost 3 billion, or 24% more than a year earlier. - the post says.

In particular, the Moscow company "Ritual" increased its revenue by 22% - to 5.5 billion rubles; approximately the same amount was received by St. Petersburg specialized businessman Valery Larkyn - 21% more than the previous year. The largest growth was recorded by the monopolists of the Krasnodar funeral market, Oleg Makarevich and Razmik Tazagulov - by 48%, to 1.208 billion rubles, the publication notes.

In addition, the enrichment of industry players is facilitated by inflation in Russia and rising prices due to increased demand: according to Rosstat, since the beginning of 2022, the cost of making a coffin in Russia has increased by 84%, and digging graves - by 51%. - DW writes.

NATO intelligence reports that as of early December 2025, the total losses of the Russian army in Ukraine, including killed and wounded, reached 1.15 million people.

According to The Economist, the number of dead could reach 680,000 people, or about 1% of the country's pre-war male population.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that Russian losses in 2025 have already exceeded 367,460 people. Having failed to achieve any strategic objectives, the occupiers are trying to push through the Defense Forces to report at least some "successes."

