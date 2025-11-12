Non-combat deaths in the Russian army have increased: over 600 killed - Center for Countering Disinformation

$42.010.06
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 2818 views
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
12:03 PM • 11926 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
November 12, 07:33 AM • 30867 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 56687 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 77980 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 119756 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 55914 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 83974 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 68599 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 42294 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 40181 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhoto08:20 AM • 38634 views
Kyiv court chooses pre-trial detention for Dmytro Basov - a figure in the "Mindich tapes"09:15 AM • 18762 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months11:10 AM • 18634 views
Publications
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months11:10 AM • 18703 views
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhoto11:09 AM • 15511 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhoto08:20 AM • 38711 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 119741 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhotoNovember 11, 01:27 PM • 79150 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcy09:10 AM • 12334 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 40239 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 42349 views
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie JennerPhotoNovember 11, 08:35 PM • 29151 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhotoNovember 11, 02:28 PM • 43599 views
Non-combat deaths in the Russian army have increased: over 600 killed - Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1030 views

In 2024-2025 alone, over 600 servicemen died in the Central Military District. Causes include suicides, food poisoning, and drugs.

Non-combat deaths in the Russian army have increased: over 600 killed - Center for Countering Disinformation

Non-combat mortality has increased in the Russian occupation army. In 2024-2025 alone, more than 600 servicemen died in the Central Military District, reports UNN with reference to the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko.

Details

More than 150 suicides in a year and a half - soldiers and officers who could not withstand the conditions of service, humiliation, and fear. Another 32 Russian servicemen died from food poisoning due to unsanitary conditions and low-quality products.

Also, 112 deaths from drugs in the first half of 2025 alone. This is almost as many as in the entire year 2024.

Recall

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that the command of the Russian army introduced punishment for unsatisfactory indicators of troop replenishment. Those responsible for recruitment, mainly sergeants and officers, are transferred to assault units.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine