Non-combat mortality has increased in the Russian occupation army. In 2024-2025 alone, more than 600 servicemen died in the Central Military District, reports UNN with reference to the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko.

Details

More than 150 suicides in a year and a half - soldiers and officers who could not withstand the conditions of service, humiliation, and fear. Another 32 Russian servicemen died from food poisoning due to unsanitary conditions and low-quality products.

Also, 112 deaths from drugs in the first half of 2025 alone. This is almost as many as in the entire year 2024.

Recall

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that the command of the Russian army introduced punishment for unsatisfactory indicators of troop replenishment. Those responsible for recruitment, mainly sergeants and officers, are transferred to assault units.