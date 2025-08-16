Alaska Summit: Economist learned about a preliminary agreement on an aerial ceasefire

According to The Economist correspondent Oliver Carroll, there is a preliminary agreement on a ceasefire in the air before a trilateral meeting of leaders following the summit between US President Donald Trump and the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, UNN writes.

New. I was told there is a preliminary agreement on a ceasefire in the air before the meeting of the three leaders. "We believe the sky will signal the preliminary results of these negotiations," a source tells me. "Next week will be interesting." - wrote The Economist correspondent Oliver Carroll on X.

Addition

The summit between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin did not result in any agreement on resolving or suspending Moscow's war in Ukraine, although both leaders called the talks productive before heading home.

During a brief address to the media after a nearly three-hour meeting in Alaska on Friday, the two leaders stated that they had made progress on unspecified issues. But, as Reuters notes, they provided no details and did not answer questions, and the usually talkative Trump ignored journalists' shouts.

Trump had a long conversation with Zelensky on the return flight from Alaska - CNN

In an interview on Fox News after the summit, Trump said that several difficult issues remained after his conversation with Putin, even though he warned that they had not reached an agreement, and, as Bloomberg notes, shifted his attention to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stating that the resolution of the war depends on him.

"There are one or two pretty important points, but I think they can be resolved," Trump said in the interview. "It really depends on President Zelenskyy. And I would also say that European countries need to get a little involved, but it depends on President Zelenskyy."

When asked what advice he would give the Ukrainian leader, Trump replied: "Make a deal, make a deal."

Trump also said in the interview that he was considering arranging a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy.

"They both want me there, and I'll be there. We need to bring this to an end. And it's an important day. I think it's an important day anyway. But if we resolve this issue, it will be a truly important day, because we will save many lives," Trump said.