As false as Gerasimov's report to Putin: source refutes information about the elimination of HUR fighters in the Pokrovsk area

Kyiv • UNN

 • 440 views

The information from the Russian Ministry of Defense about the elimination of 11 HUR fighters near Pokrovsk is not true. Ukrainian intelligence is conducting stabilization measures in the Pokrovsk area.

As false as Gerasimov's report to Putin: source refutes information about the elimination of HUR fighters in the Pokrovsk area

In Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, stabilization measures are underway with the participation of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, and information about the elimination of fighters in the specified area is not true. This is reported by UNN with reference to sources.

Details

As UNN reported yesterday, The Economist correspondent Oliver Carroll claimed that GUR fighters were conducting a counter-offensive operation near Pokrovsk.

"It turned out that Ukraine's military intelligence is conducting a daring counter-offensive near Pokrovsk to restore key logistics lines. The videos I shared allegedly show helicopter landings in areas that Russia claims to control," Carroll said.

UNN sources confirmed the information about the counterattack, as well as the authenticity of the video shown by Carroll.

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source31.10.25, 22:50 • 29396 views

Today, November 1, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that Russian troops "prevented the landing of a group of special operations forces of the GUR from a helicopter in an area approximately 1 km northwest of the outskirts of the settlement of Krasnoarmiysk (Pokrovsk - ed.) of the Donetsk People's Republic. All 11 people who landed from the helicopter were destroyed."

UNN sources report that "this information is as false as Gerasimov's report to Putin a few days ago that Pokrovsk is surrounded."

According to the source, Ukrainian intelligence fighters are conducting stabilization actions under the leadership of GUR head Kyrylo Budanov in the designated area of Pokrovsk.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vladimir Putin
Pokrovsk
The Economist
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Kyrylo Budanov