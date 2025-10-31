Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
Kyiv • UNN
Fighters of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine are conducting a counter-offensive operation near Pokrovsk. The goal is to restore the operation of key logistics lines, as confirmed by UNN sources and a video by The Economist correspondent.
Fighters of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine are conducting a counter-offensive operation near Pokrovsk to restore key logistics lines, UNN reports.
Details
The Economist correspondent Oliver Carroll claims that HUR fighters are conducting a counter-offensive operation near Pokrovsk.
It turned out that Ukraine's military intelligence is conducting a daring counter-offensive near Pokrovsk to restore key logistics lines. The videos I shared allegedly show helicopter landings in areas that Russia claims to control.
The correspondent published a video showing a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter landing in a field, which, according to Osint analysts, is near Pokrovsk, and troops disembarking from it, after which the helicopter flies away.
UNN sources confirmed the information about the counterattack, as well as the authenticity of the video shown by Carroll.
Recall
President Zelenskyy stated that the situation in Pokrovsk is difficult, but Ukrainian forces are controlling it. He refuted information about the encirclement of Ukrainian troops, comparing it to fakes about the Kursk operation.