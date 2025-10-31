Fighters of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine are conducting a counter-offensive operation near Pokrovsk to restore key logistics lines, UNN reports.

Details

The Economist correspondent Oliver Carroll claims that HUR fighters are conducting a counter-offensive operation near Pokrovsk.

It turned out that Ukraine's military intelligence is conducting a daring counter-offensive near Pokrovsk to restore key logistics lines. The videos I shared allegedly show helicopter landings in areas that Russia claims to control. - Carroll reported.

The correspondent published a video showing a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter landing in a field, which, according to Osint analysts, is near Pokrovsk, and troops disembarking from it, after which the helicopter flies away.

UNN sources confirmed the information about the counterattack, as well as the authenticity of the video shown by Carroll.

Recall

President Zelenskyy stated that the situation in Pokrovsk is difficult, but Ukrainian forces are controlling it. He refuted information about the encirclement of Ukrainian troops, comparing it to fakes about the Kursk operation.