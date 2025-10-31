$42.080.01
08:50 PM • 2516 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
06:17 PM • 11834 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
05:29 PM • 19138 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
04:15 PM • 19946 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 24915 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
October 31, 12:28 PM • 27535 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
October 31, 12:08 PM • 42494 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
October 31, 11:42 AM • 20377 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 38385 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
October 31, 10:52 AM • 17297 views
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trialVideo
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2518 views

Fighters of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine are conducting a counter-offensive operation near Pokrovsk. The goal is to restore the operation of key logistics lines, as confirmed by UNN sources and a video by The Economist correspondent.

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source

Fighters of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine are conducting a counter-offensive operation near Pokrovsk to restore key logistics lines, UNN reports.

Details

The Economist correspondent Oliver Carroll claims that HUR fighters are conducting a counter-offensive operation near Pokrovsk.

It turned out that Ukraine's military intelligence is conducting a daring counter-offensive near Pokrovsk to restore key logistics lines. The videos I shared allegedly show helicopter landings in areas that Russia claims to control.

- Carroll reported.

The correspondent published a video showing a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter landing in a field, which, according to Osint analysts, is near Pokrovsk, and troops disembarking from it, after which the helicopter flies away.

UNN sources confirmed the information about the counterattack, as well as the authenticity of the video shown by Carroll.

Recall

President Zelenskyy stated that the situation in Pokrovsk is difficult, but Ukrainian forces are controlling it. He refuted information about the encirclement of Ukrainian troops, comparing it to fakes about the Kursk operation.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

