Is there a conflict between the HUR and the President's Office: the answer of military intelligence

Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Popular news
The only one who was against the war with Ukraine: ISW revealed the reasons for the dismissal of Dmitry Kozak, deputy head of the Russian Presidential Administration
Ukraine to be covered by rain with thunderstorms, air temperature not to exceed 20° - forecasters
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creation
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own front
10-year-old boy cared for two brothers with a genetic disease for over a year: prosecutor's office initiated an investigation into social services
Publications
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 14605 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own front
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 20161 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Denys Shmyhal
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Poland
Hungary
UNN Lite
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creation
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to Europe
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartment
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma
Is there a conflict between the HUR and the President's Office: the answer of military intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1110 views

Information about a conflict between the HUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Office of the President of Ukraine is not true. It was spread by Telegram channels to create a false impression of internal political tension.

Is there a conflict between the HUR and the President's Office: the answer of military intelligence

Information disseminated on social networks about an alleged "conflict" between the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Office of the President of Ukraine is not true. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

A number of Telegram channels disseminated reports about an alleged "conflict" between the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov and the commander of the special unit "Artan" of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Viktor Torkotiuk with the Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak and the Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Poklad.

This conflict allegedly took place against the backdrop of the All-Ukrainian March of Remembrance of the fallen military intelligence officers of Ukraine during the Russian-Ukrainian war. The event took place on September 7 in Kyiv, Lviv, Vinnytsia, and Odesa: the organizer is representatives of the public organization "Tin".

The disseminated information about representatives of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the public organization "Tin", as well as about an alleged conflict between the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Office of the President of Ukraine, is not true. Its purpose is to create a false impression of internal political tension and instability within Ukraine.

- stated the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Additionally

The Economist reported that as of July 2025, Budanov had been targeted for removal from office nine times. However, Budanov himself called rumors about his possible dismissal "disinformation" aimed at destabilization.

We don't abandon our own: Budanov visited wounded soldiers08.09.25, 18:44 • 3398 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPolitics
The Economist
Security Service of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine
Vinnytsia
Lviv
Odesa
Kyiv