Is there a conflict between the HUR and the President's Office: the answer of military intelligence

Information disseminated on social networks about an alleged "conflict" between the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Office of the President of Ukraine is not true. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

A number of Telegram channels disseminated reports about an alleged "conflict" between the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov and the commander of the special unit "Artan" of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Viktor Torkotiuk with the Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak and the Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Poklad.

This conflict allegedly took place against the backdrop of the All-Ukrainian March of Remembrance of the fallen military intelligence officers of Ukraine during the Russian-Ukrainian war. The event took place on September 7 in Kyiv, Lviv, Vinnytsia, and Odesa: the organizer is representatives of the public organization "Tin".

The disseminated information about representatives of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the public organization "Tin", as well as about an alleged conflict between the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Office of the President of Ukraine, is not true. Its purpose is to create a false impression of internal political tension and instability within Ukraine. - stated the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Additionally

The Economist reported that as of July 2025, Budanov had been targeted for removal from office nine times. However, Budanov himself called rumors about his possible dismissal "disinformation" aimed at destabilization.

