We don't abandon our own: Budanov visited wounded soldiers
Kyiv • UNN
On the eve of Military Intelligence Day, Kyrylo Budanov visited wounded intelligence officers at a Kyiv medical facility. He presented them with awards and spoke with them, expressing gratitude to the medics.
On the eve of the professional holiday of Ukrainian military intelligence, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, visited intelligence officers who are undergoing treatment after injuries in a Kyiv medical facility, UNN reports.
He presented state awards and gifts to the defenders, and personally spoke with each of them.
"You are an example of strength and resilience. We will do everything possible to make you feel our support and care," Budanov said during the visit.
The military noted that sincere communication with the head of intelligence was the most valuable gift for them.
"Our biggest dream is a quick victory," the soldiers say.
They also asked for joint photos with the head of intelligence.
During the meeting, Budanov expressed sincere gratitude to the hospital staff for their professionalism and dedication. At the same time, the medics thanked for the care and support that intelligence regularly provides to the wounded.