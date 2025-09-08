We don't abandon our own: Budanov visited wounded soldiers

$41.220.13
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against Azerbaijan
12:50 PM • 8026 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
12:30 PM • 31596 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and wounded
12:23 PM • 23840 views
Strike on Cabinet building on September 7: Russians used "Iskander", not "Shahed"
Exclusive
12:10 PM • 20972 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
September 8, 09:57 AM • 23622 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and "crashed" dozens of enemy online resources
Exclusive
September 8, 08:37 AM • 25192 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 26039 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 29256 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 41268 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tips
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors
Fatal road accident in Kyiv: military service vehicle crashed into police officers
"Horrible": Trump reacts to murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian woman in US
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroad
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against Azerbaijan
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroad
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tips
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arise
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Rafael Grossi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Rebrov
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Dnipro
Kremenchuk
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised critics
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old son
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer Brazhko
Fake news
9K720 Iskander
Financial Times
Facebook
YouTube

We don't abandon our own: Budanov visited wounded soldiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

On the eve of Military Intelligence Day, Kyrylo Budanov visited wounded intelligence officers at a Kyiv medical facility. He presented them with awards and spoke with them, expressing gratitude to the medics.

We don't abandon our own: Budanov visited wounded soldiers

On the eve of the professional holiday of Ukrainian military intelligence, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, visited intelligence officers who are undergoing treatment after injuries in a Kyiv medical facility, UNN reports.

He presented state awards and gifts to the defenders, and personally spoke with each of them.

"You are an example of strength and resilience. We will do everything possible to make you feel our support and care," Budanov said during the visit.

The military noted that sincere communication with the head of intelligence was the most valuable gift for them.

"Our biggest dream is a quick victory," the soldiers say.

They also asked for joint photos with the head of intelligence.

During the meeting, Budanov expressed sincere gratitude to the hospital staff for their professionalism and dedication. At the same time, the medics thanked for the care and support that intelligence regularly provides to the wounded.

Lilia Podolyak

War in Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Kyrylo Budanov