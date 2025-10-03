Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is campaigning to undermine the unity of NATO member countries from within: he stops at nothing. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Economist.

Details

As the publication notes, the Kremlin aims to achieve three goals:

Putin seeks to break NATO's unity. His goal is to cast doubt on the organization's effectiveness and make Europeans distrust each other. According to the dictator, the Alliance must be destroyed from within, because NATO "seeks to destroy" Russia;

Russia will not give up on ending the war against Ukraine. And although the summer offensive campaign of 2025 ended in failure for Putin, he wants to raise the price for European countries that support Ukraine;

Putin hates classical liberal democracies because, against the backdrop of repression and dictatorship in Russia, the residents of Western countries live much better. The more discord he sows in the West, the stronger he will appear, the publication says.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin questioned NATO's combat capability.