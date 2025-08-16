$41.450.00
Zelenskyy's advisor on reports of "ceasefire in the air": "We haven't heard anything about it yet"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3418 views

Advisor to President Zelenskyy, Dmytro Litvin, denied information from The Economist journalist about a preliminary agreement on a "ceasefire in the air." Litvin stated that they had not heard any information about it.

Zelenskyy's advisor on reports of "ceasefire in the air": "We haven't heard anything about it yet"

Dmytro Lytvyn, Advisor to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated on X in response to information from The Economist journalist about a preliminary agreement on a "ceasefire in the air" that the Ukrainian side has not yet heard any information regarding this, UNN writes.

"We haven't heard anything about it yet"

- Lytvyn wrote.

He wrote this in response to information from The Economist journalist Oliver Carroll that there is a preliminary agreement on an aerial ceasefire before a trilateral meeting of leaders following the summit between US President Donald Trump and the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with US President Donald Trump following the summit in Alaska, indicating that Ukraine confirms its readiness to work as productively as possible for peace and supports a trilateral Ukraine-US-Russia meeting, and that he is going for talks with Trump in Washington on Monday.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
