Zelenskyy's advisor on reports of "ceasefire in the air": "We haven't heard anything about it yet"

Dmytro Lytvyn, Advisor to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated on X in response to information from The Economist journalist about a preliminary agreement on a "ceasefire in the air" that the Ukrainian side has not yet heard any information regarding this, UNN writes.

"We haven't heard anything about it yet" - Lytvyn wrote.

He wrote this in response to information from The Economist journalist Oliver Carroll that there is a preliminary agreement on an aerial ceasefire before a trilateral meeting of leaders following the summit between US President Donald Trump and the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with US President Donald Trump following the summit in Alaska, indicating that Ukraine confirms its readiness to work as productively as possible for peace and supports a trilateral Ukraine-US-Russia meeting, and that he is going for talks with Trump in Washington on Monday.

