Zelenskyy's advisor on reports of "ceasefire in the air": "We haven't heard anything about it yet"
Kyiv • UNN
Advisor to President Zelenskyy, Dmytro Litvin, denied information from The Economist journalist about a preliminary agreement on a "ceasefire in the air." Litvin stated that they had not heard any information about it.
Dmytro Lytvyn, Advisor to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated on X in response to information from The Economist journalist about a preliminary agreement on a "ceasefire in the air" that the Ukrainian side has not yet heard any information regarding this, UNN writes.
"We haven't heard anything about it yet"
He wrote this in response to information from The Economist journalist Oliver Carroll that there is a preliminary agreement on an aerial ceasefire before a trilateral meeting of leaders following the summit between US President Donald Trump and the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin.
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with US President Donald Trump following the summit in Alaska, indicating that Ukraine confirms its readiness to work as productively as possible for peace and supports a trilateral Ukraine-US-Russia meeting, and that he is going for talks with Trump in Washington on Monday.
