Dictator Vladimir Putin is celebrating his 73rd birthday, and with it, expanding state programs to prolong life. It seems the Russian leader is determined to rule the country until modern medicine allows him to remain in office forever. This is reported by the French publication Le Monde in its article, writes UNN.

Details

The French media material states that the Russian agency TASS reports that Putin traditionally did not rest on his birthday: he held an "operational" meeting of the National Security Council and took "several international calls."

Kremlin's "mouthpiece" Dmitry Peskov clarified that Putin "almost never has vacations," because "the position of head of state does not allow him to take them." This is quite logical, because 73 years is still just childhood, if you believe the age scale of modern medicine according to Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

According to French media, during a recent meeting in Beijing, both leaders discussed the prospects of "organ transplantation" and the possibility of living to 150 years. Putin, as always, agreed with such fantastic ideas.

Human organs can be transplanted constantly, up to immortality – said the dictator.

This approach to longevity seems quite practical for a person who has held the country in his hands for more than two decades.

The head of the Kremlin also does not forget about state support for science: under his patronage, the volume of state-funded projects in the field of combating aging has increased sixfold - from 7 to 43 projects, and the budget has increased from 21 to 172 million rubles.

The research is led by his eldest daughter Maria Vorontsova, who, in addition to medical projects, has a significant business in state genetics. And she is helped by Putin's close friend Mikhail Kovalchuk, head of the Kurchatov Institute. After all, as Putin himself once emphasized, the potential of genetic engineering can be compared to the potential of a "nuclear bomb."

It seems that in Russia, aging is now officially considered a scientifically solvable problem. And while the average life expectancy for men in the country is 68 years, Putin confidently plans to remain in office until at least 2036, when he will turn 83. Immortality or at least "long-term activity" is the real plan for the future of the Kremlin.

