Putin warned Trump against transferring Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

$41.280.00
48.500.00
ukenru
07:57 AM • 10798 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 28692 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 58912 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 116972 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 103971 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 103611 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 128972 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 102073 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 46931 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 53816 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.3m/s
66%
744mm
Popular news
Greece plans to transfer a package of heavy weapons and ammunition worth 199 million euros to UkraineOctober 5, 02:22 AM • 8956 views
Turkish Foreign Minister predicts a breakthrough in the Russia-Ukraine war negotiations in a few monthsOctober 5, 02:37 AM • 18018 views
MiG-31K takes off in Russia: missile threat to all of UkraineOctober 5, 03:13 AM • 17993 views
Public transport stopped in Lviv due to massive enemy attackOctober 5, 03:51 AM • 5864 views
Lviv after Russian shelling in smoke: residents are asked to close windows and stay home05:21 AM • 7006 views
Publications
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 116978 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 69530 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 82337 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 128975 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 102074 views
Actual people
Andriy Sadovyi
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ivan Fedorov
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Lviv
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Lviv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 40632 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 38601 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 103973 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 49199 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 51300 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Tu-95
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MiG-31

Putin warned Trump against transferring Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 550 views

Vladimir Putin stated that a possible US decision to supply Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine would lead to the destruction of positive trends in relations with Russia. He emphasized that this concerns the discussion of problems with the supply of new long-range systems.

Putin warned Trump against transferring Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

A possible US decision to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles will lead to the destruction of positive trends in relations with Russia. This was stated by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in a comment to a VGTRK propagandist, reports UNN.

Details

You were just talking about Trump. There were issues related to discussing problems with the supply of new weapons systems, including long-range systems, such as Tomahawk and so on. This will lead to the destruction of our (Russia's and the US's - ed.) relations. In any case, the positive trends that have emerged in these relations. So I'm saying what I think. And how things will turn out depends not only on us

- said Putin.

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during a conversation with Donald Trump, he raised the issue of transferring long-range weapons to Kyiv. He noted that everything would depend on Trump's decision.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that the use of Tomahawk missiles without the participation of the American side is impossible.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine