A possible US decision to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles will lead to the destruction of positive trends in relations with Russia. This was stated by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in a comment to a VGTRK propagandist, reports UNN.

Details

You were just talking about Trump. There were issues related to discussing problems with the supply of new weapons systems, including long-range systems, such as Tomahawk and so on. This will lead to the destruction of our (Russia's and the US's - ed.) relations. In any case, the positive trends that have emerged in these relations. So I'm saying what I think. And how things will turn out depends not only on us - said Putin.

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during a conversation with Donald Trump, he raised the issue of transferring long-range weapons to Kyiv. He noted that everything would depend on Trump's decision.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that the use of Tomahawk missiles without the participation of the American side is impossible.