Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, commenting on drone flights over EU countries, said that he "will no longer send drones to France or Denmark," UNN reports.

Details

Putin was asked why he sent so many drones to Denmark, to which the Russian dictator replied: "I won't anymore. Neither to France nor to Denmark. Where else do they fly?"

Putin added that "European officials resemble those who once seriously talked about UFOs and looked for their traces."

In addition, he stated that Russia "has no goals in Europe, and what is being speculated about in EU countries is one of the ways to escalate the situation to please the United States and increase defense spending."

Recall

Off the coast of Saint-Nazaire, French troops boarded the Russian tanker "Pushpa," which has repeatedly changed names and flags and is under international sanctions. The vessel is linked to a "ghost fleet" that finances Russian troops and may be involved in sabotage operations.