"I won't do it again": Putin on drone launches against Denmark and France

$41.220.08
48.370.07
ukenru
06:06 PM • 9652 views
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
October 2, 01:54 PM • 22531 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
October 2, 01:45 PM • 25888 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
October 2, 01:08 PM • 17392 views
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - ZelenskyyPhoto
Exclusive
October 2, 12:31 PM • 20062 views
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
October 2, 09:13 AM • 25058 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
October 2, 07:38 AM • 29356 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
October 2, 06:36 AM • 30834 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
October 2, 05:53 AM • 27346 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM • 51613 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1m/s
90%
757mm
Popular news
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experienceOctober 2, 11:28 AM • 35196 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhotoOctober 2, 11:55 AM • 33588 views
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?October 2, 12:21 PM • 24781 views
"Madyar" announced a large-scale reformatting and increase of the UAV Forces of the Armed Forces of UkraineOctober 2, 01:03 PM • 15871 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 12591 views
Publications
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?October 2, 12:21 PM • 24804 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhotoOctober 2, 11:55 AM • 33609 views
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experienceOctober 2, 11:28 AM • 35218 views
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacherOctober 2, 07:31 AM • 47104 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 2, 05:30 AM • 51613 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bill Clinton
Mette Frederiksen
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Denmark
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 12611 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 57061 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 65084 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 46647 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 49108 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Forbes
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

"I won't do it again": Putin on drone launches against Denmark and France

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1782 views

Vladimir Putin stated that he would not send drones to France and Denmark, comparing European officials to those who believe in UFOs. He also noted that Russia has no targets in Europe, and the speculations of European countries are a way to escalate the situation.

"I won't do it again": Putin on drone launches against Denmark and France

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, commenting on drone flights over EU countries, said that he "will no longer send drones to France or Denmark," UNN reports.

Details

Putin was asked why he sent so many drones to Denmark, to which the Russian dictator replied: "I won't anymore. Neither to France nor to Denmark. Where else do they fly?"

Putin added that "European officials resemble those who once seriously talked about UFOs and looked for their traces."

In addition, he stated that Russia "has no goals in Europe, and what is being speculated about in EU countries is one of the ways to escalate the situation to please the United States and increase defense spending."

Recall

Off the coast of Saint-Nazaire, French troops boarded the Russian tanker "Pushpa," which has repeatedly changed names and flags and is under international sanctions. The vessel is linked to a "ghost fleet" that finances Russian troops and may be involved in sabotage operations.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
European Union
Denmark
France
United States