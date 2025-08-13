Virtual summit with Trump before Alaska: Europe and Ukraine will define boundaries they will not cross - The Economist

The idea of a virtual meeting with US President Donald Trump before his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is that Europe and Ukraine will define the boundaries they will not cross, obliging Trump to adhere to them. Europeans want to prepare Trump for a meeting with Putin and advise him not to act hastily. This is reported by The Economist, according to UNN.

As The Economist writes, amidst the flurry of American positions and Russian propaganda, European leaders are concerned that Trump will strike a dirty deal in Alaska and declare a diplomatic victory. This could put Ukraine and its European allies in an impossible position: sign the deal and agree to a rewriting of European security over their heads, or reject it and risk Trump walking away and cutting intelligence and military support to Ukraine.

On August 10, US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that the United States of America would no longer "participate in financing" the Russian-Ukrainian war and wanted a "peaceful settlement."

European countries are outraged that Zelensky will not be present in Alaska, as a potential deal regarding Ukraine is being concluded. And they fear that Trump will repeat his history of making ill-conceived deals with anyone who enters his room.

The Economist notes that to limit the damage, they are to hold a virtual warm-up summit on August 13. Organized at the last minute by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, it is to be attended by European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance. The idea is that Europe and Ukraine will define the boundaries they will not cross, obliging Mr. Trump to adhere to these boundaries.

Europeans have three goals. The first concerns consistency. While they acknowledge that a deal may require de facto recognition of some Russian gains, they want negotiations on territorial concessions to begin only after a ceasefire along the current front line – or at least a "reduction in hostilities," as stated in their August 10 statement. Trump’s calls for "territorial exchange" have not inspired confidence. The proposal by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Trump’s chief negotiator in Europe, that Europe should prepare for "effective recognition," was not well received.

Europe's second goal is a security mechanism for Ukraine. NATO membership is not yet on the table. But Zelensky cannot agree to a ceasefire without guarantees against new Russian aggression.

In particular, he could not agree to a limitation on the size of Ukraine's armed forces if it were not so large as to be meaningless, writes The Economist.

On August 12, EU leaders, with the exception of Viktor Orban, the head of the Hungarian government, stated that European countries "are ready to continue contributing to security guarantees." At a minimum, Europeans will ask Trump to ensure that negotiations on guarantees take place simultaneously with discussions on a ceasefire, not after it. They may also try to persuade him to punish any Russian violation of the ceasefire with new sanctions.

Europeans have a final goal: they want to prepare Trump for a meeting with Putin, a master manipulator, and advise him not to act hastily. "The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine," they insisted in their statement. On August 10, Zelensky expressed fears that the American president could be deceived - writes The Economist.

The publication notes that to the comfort of those who fear that Trump is too eager to make a deal, he left himself enough room for the summit to fail on August 11, stating that it was a "trial meeting" and he was ready to leave. "I can say: 'Good luck, keep fighting.'" Or I can say: 'We can make a deal.'"

He stated that he was the "toughest" on Russia during his first term, stopping the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and delivering the first Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine. Trump said he would consult with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders before and after the meeting. "I'm going to listen to all opinions."

But he also made it clear that he alone would decide what would be considered a "fair deal," and seemed to disregard European calls to stand firm against Russia, stating that they "rely heavily on me." Trump made strange statements, calling Alaska "Russia" and claiming that Ukraine had "a thousand miles of ocean," and after the Russian invasion, "almost all of it is lost."

As The Economist notes, despite Trump expressing irritation about Putin's continued war, he did not restrain his admiration for Russia, which "defeated" Napoleon. He ridiculed arguments that Zelensky has no constitutional authority to cede territories.

He has permission to wage war, to kill everyone, but he needs permission to exchange territories, because some kind of territorial exchange will take place - Trump stated.

He also made it clear that he still harbors animosity towards Ukraine, blaming it for the Russian invasion.

I get along with Zelensky, but I disagree with what he did, very strongly disagree. This war should not have happened - said the US president.

Reuters reports that today, August 13, leaders of Europe and Ukraine will hold talks with US President Donald Trump in a virtual meeting before his summit with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin.

Earlier, media reported that Trump and Vance would meet virtually with Zelensky before the summit with Putin.

Kremlin advisor Dmitry Suslov revealed what Putin expects from the summit in Alaska. Thus, it is about the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbas, refusal to join NATO, demilitarization of Ukraine, and constitutional reform regarding the federal structure.

In return, according to him, Russia will agree to a truce and withdraw its occupiers from Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions. At the same time, the front line in other areas will not change.

President Zelensky emphasized yesterday, August 12, that Donbas has always been considered by Russians as a springboard for an offensive on the rest of Ukraine's territory, and it cannot be given away. That is why any territorial issue must also be part of security guarantees.