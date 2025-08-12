We must hear a clear "yes" from the Russian Federation for a truce, which will open the way to negotiations - Sybiha

$41.450.06
48.200.00
ukenru
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 9160 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
09:30 AM • 10257 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
09:00 AM • 8386 views
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
08:17 AM • 7548 views
"Infiltration does not mean gaining control of territories": OTG "Donetsk" announced defensive battles and the destruction of infiltrating enemy forces
06:06 AM • 12202 views
Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one killed and 11 wounded reported - Ground Forces
05:29 AM • 17841 views
EU leaders made a statement on Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 80106 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM • 127391 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
August 11, 12:35 PM • 178567 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 10:23 AM • 128962 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
4.3m/s
37%
755mm
Popular news
Ukrainian military showed the destruction of a T-72 tank and a fuel and lubricants depot in the Kupyansk directionVideoAugust 12, 01:23 AM • 15493 views
Kyivan charged $15-25 thousand for 'removing' men from military registrationAugust 12, 02:50 AM • 18933 views
"Ukraine's future must be based on freedom": UK and Canadian Prime Ministers discuss support for UkraineAugust 12, 03:11 AM • 14224 views
Missile strike on training base in Ukraine kills foreign recruits - NYT06:46 AM • 11965 views
10 late-blooming flowers that peak in late August07:04 AM • 14793 views
Publications
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 9126 views
Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canningPhoto09:24 AM • 7392 views
10 late-blooming flowers that peak in late August07:04 AM • 15067 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 80093 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM • 127378 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Jan Lipavský
Vadym Filashkin
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
China
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit Gaza06:40 AM • 9712 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 21784 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 178562 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 122221 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 238258 views
Actual
Truth Social
Financial Times
Leopard 2
MIM-104 Patriot
The New York Times

We must hear a clear "yes" from the Russian Federation for a truce, which will open the way to negotiations - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 960 views

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine met with his Czech counterpart. The problem of ending the Russian-Ukrainian war was discussed at the press conference.

We must hear a clear "yes" from the Russian Federation for a truce, which will open the way to negotiations - Sybiha

Now Russia must say a clear "yes" to a ceasefire in the air, on land, and at sea, which will open the way for further peace talks to bring a just peace to Ukraine. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during a joint press conference with his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavský, as reported by UNN.

Details

President Zelenskyy has already publicly provided an answer, and that is the Constitution of Ukraine. The Constitution of Ukraine contains all the answers to your questions. Ukraine seeks a just, comprehensive, sustainable peace based on the UN Charter, norms of international law. No appeasement policy

- Sybiha stated.

He emphasized that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin seeks a policy of Munich-2, the Yalta world order, which was built on the division of spheres of influence.

The world must counter this with joint peace efforts, because Putin is testing. Any manifestation of our weakness, indecisiveness, disunity is a source of strength for Putin. Therefore, the position must be firm. We must bring a sustainable, just peace to Ukraine closer. At this stage, it is necessary to focus on a ceasefire, a truce

- Sybiha stated.

The minister emphasized that this is the fundamental step that will open the way for further negotiations in any format, in any geography.

The Ukrainian side is ready for this. Now we must hear a clear "yes" from the Russian side for a truce in the air, on land, and at sea, which will open the way for further peace talks to bring a just peace to Ukraine. Of course, we need US involvement and are grateful for these efforts

- Sybiha said.

Addition

US President Donald Trump stated that a peace agreement on the Russian-Ukrainian war should expect "some territorial exchange."

Trump also stated that he would be able to assess the prospects of an agreement with Russian leader Vladimir Putin "within the first two minutes" of a meeting.

Anna Murashko

SocietyWarPoliticsNews of the World
United Nations
Jan Lipavský
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine