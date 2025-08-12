We must hear a clear "yes" from the Russian Federation for a truce, which will open the way to negotiations - Sybiha

Now Russia must say a clear "yes" to a ceasefire in the air, on land, and at sea, which will open the way for further peace talks to bring a just peace to Ukraine. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during a joint press conference with his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavský, as reported by UNN.

Details

President Zelenskyy has already publicly provided an answer, and that is the Constitution of Ukraine. The Constitution of Ukraine contains all the answers to your questions. Ukraine seeks a just, comprehensive, sustainable peace based on the UN Charter, norms of international law. No appeasement policy - Sybiha stated.

He emphasized that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin seeks a policy of Munich-2, the Yalta world order, which was built on the division of spheres of influence.

The world must counter this with joint peace efforts, because Putin is testing. Any manifestation of our weakness, indecisiveness, disunity is a source of strength for Putin. Therefore, the position must be firm. We must bring a sustainable, just peace to Ukraine closer. At this stage, it is necessary to focus on a ceasefire, a truce - Sybiha stated.

The minister emphasized that this is the fundamental step that will open the way for further negotiations in any format, in any geography.

The Ukrainian side is ready for this. Now we must hear a clear "yes" from the Russian side for a truce in the air, on land, and at sea, which will open the way for further peace talks to bring a just peace to Ukraine. Of course, we need US involvement and are grateful for these efforts - Sybiha said.

Addition

US President Donald Trump stated that a peace agreement on the Russian-Ukrainian war should expect "some territorial exchange."

Trump also stated that he would be able to assess the prospects of an agreement with Russian leader Vladimir Putin "within the first two minutes" of a meeting.