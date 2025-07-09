The BEB Commission received a document from the Cabinet of Ministers refusing to appoint the winner of the competition for the position of director

The selection commission for the director of the Bureau of Economic Security has published an official document from the Cabinet of Ministers regarding the decision not to appoint the competition winner, Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi, to the position of BES director. UNN reports this with reference to the commission's press service on Facebook.

According to an extract from the protocol dated July 7, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to reject the draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers on the appointment of O.I. Tsyvinskyi as the Director of the BES. The document states that the decision was made taking into account information from a letter from the Security Service.

The task of informing international and foreign organizations that provided Ukraine with international technical assistance in the field of preventing and combating corruption about this decision is entrusted to Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna.

"The competition commission is currently reviewing its content (of the document - ed.) and will separately announce its position," the commission commented on the received document.

Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?

Recall

The competition commission has identified a single candidate for the position of director of the Bureau of Economic Security. The winner was Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi, head of the NABU detective unit. The SBU expressed reservations about Tsyvinskyi's candidacy during the competition, indicating that his father has a Russian passport.