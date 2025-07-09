The BEB Commission received a document from the Cabinet of Ministers refusing to appoint the winner of the competition for the position of director

$41.850.05
49.060.03
ukenru
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
09:54 AM • 1610 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
09:36 AM • 12790 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 38816 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
05:59 AM • 67689 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 146879 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
July 9, 03:42 AM • 134057 views
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
July 8, 05:10 PM • 174946 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM • 119237 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 206526 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 220095 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
4m/s
45%
744mm
Popular news
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a tank training ground was illegally sown for years: an official will be prosecutedJuly 9, 01:16 AM • 63136 views
FBI launched criminal investigations into ex-CIA and FBI directorsJuly 9, 01:38 AM • 38123 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision todayJuly 9, 04:00 AM • 184162 views
Zhytomyr region suffered a massive enemy attack at night: fires broke out, there is damage05:49 AM • 57965 views
Merz on Russia's war against Ukraine: diplomatic means exhausted08:28 AM • 26840 views
Publications
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 146837 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision todayJuly 9, 04:00 AM • 185407 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 206512 views
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to PoroshenkoJuly 8, 02:33 PM • 173734 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 220081 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lutsk
China
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 years08:49 AM • 15464 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 212625 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 396258 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 228688 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 339805 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
MiG-31
Kh-101

The BEB Commission received a document from the Cabinet of Ministers refusing to appoint the winner of the competition for the position of director

Kyiv • UNN

 • 193 views

The commission for selecting the director of the Bureau of Economic Security received a document from the Cabinet of Ministers refusing to appoint Oleksandr Tsyvinsky to the position. The decision was made taking into account information from the Security Service.

The BEB Commission received a document from the Cabinet of Ministers refusing to appoint the winner of the competition for the position of director

The selection commission for the director of the Bureau of Economic Security has published an official document from the Cabinet of Ministers regarding the decision not to appoint the competition winner, Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi, to the position of BES director. UNN reports this with reference to the commission's press service on Facebook.

According to an extract from the protocol dated July 7, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to reject the draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers on the appointment of O.I. Tsyvinskyi as the Director of the BES. The document states that the decision was made taking into account information from a letter from the Security Service.

The task of informing international and foreign organizations that provided Ukraine with international technical assistance in the field of preventing and combating corruption about this decision is entrusted to Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna.

"The competition commission is currently reviewing its content (of the document - ed.) and will separately announce its position," the commission commented on the received document.

Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?08.07.25, 18:56 • 204706 views

Recall

The competition commission has identified a single candidate for the position of director of the Bureau of Economic Security. The winner was Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi, head of the NABU detective unit. The SBU expressed reservations about Tsyvinskyi's candidacy during the competition, indicating that his father has a Russian passport.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyPolitics
Security Service of Ukraine
Olha Stefanishyna
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9