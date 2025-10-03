$41.280.05
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2722 views

Ukraine's Ambassador to the US, Olha Stefanishyna, stated that the US government shutdown currently has no direct impact on aid to Ukraine, and all planned deliveries are proceeding on schedule. The embassy continues to monitor the situation and maintains contact with American partners.

Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet

Currently, there is no direct impact of the US government shutdown on aid to Ukraine. All planned deliveries in the coming days continue to arrive on schedule. This was reported by the Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA, Oksana Markarova, as reported by UNN.

Regarding the impact of the shutdown on aid to Ukraine. I receive many questions about how the US shutdown could affect military support for Ukraine. Currently, there is no direct impact. All planned deliveries in the coming days continue to arrive on schedule.

- Markarova reported on Telegram.

According to her, the embassy continues to monitor the situation and maintains constant contact with American partners.

Addition

Earlier, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Oleh Nikolenko, denied information that Ukrainian troops would stop receiving weapons due to the US government shutdown.

Context

The United States government officially announced a shutdown after Congress and the White House failed to reach an agreement on funding. This happened for the first time since 2019, leaving about 750,000 federal employees without pay.

The Telegraph reported that due to the US government shutdown, Ukraine could face significant delays in arms supplies. The article also reported that, given the situation, other Ukrainian delegations that were supposed to arrive in the US in the coming weeks are now reviewing their plans for the future.

In Kyiv, it is expected that the total amount of the PURL initiative, under which Ukrainian partners purchase American weapons and transfer them to Ukraine, will reach $3.5 billion this month.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during a conversation with Donald Trump, he raised the issue of transferring long-range weapons to Kyiv. He noted that everything would depend on Trump's decision.

At the same time, the supply of long-range missiles, including Tomahawk, remains in doubt. The reason is limited stocks and escalation risks.

Anna Murashko

