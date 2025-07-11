Battle for the "Zhovten" sanatorium: expert spoke about possible hidden interests of ARMA

The International Charitable Foundation "Rehabilitation Center "Hospital of Maidan" and the Charitable Organization "Rehabilitation Center "Spirit" have declared discrimination by the state Agency for Tracing and Management of Assets, which hinders their intentions to revive the "Zhovten" sanatorium in Koncha-Zaspa near Kyiv and transform it into a powerful rehabilitation center for military and civilians, UNN writes.

This is evidenced by the complaints filed by the organizations through the Prozorro system to the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, stating that ARMA restricted competition and established discriminatory requirements in the tender documentation, which defines the conditions for selecting a manager for the property complex of the "Zhovten" sanatorium.

Context

On June 2, 2025, the Agency launched a tender in the Prozorro system for the selection of a manager for the "Zhovten" sanatorium, in which only two companies participated, coordinating their actions, and the threads, as political scientist Maryan Oshchanovsky states in his blog, led to the "gray cardinals" Borys Kaufman and Ihor Kryvetskyi.

Due to significant media coverage, ARMA stopped the transfer of the "Zhovten" sanatorium.

However, on July 1, 2025, the Agency announced the tender for the second time. As Oshchanovsky claims, the tender requirements were written for "friendly" companies, for example, the "Edem Medical" group of companies of Ihor Kryvetskyi. For example, in addition to the Ministry of Health license for medical practice, the participant had to confirm the presence of certain certificates and confirm experience in the field of food production and/or circulation.

As everyone has already guessed, Ihor Kryvetskyi's "Edem Medical" group of companies meets the stated qualification criteria and other discriminatory requirements that the Agency prescribed in the tender documentation. "Edem Medical" meets these criteria, but "Clinical Sanatorium "Zhovten" LLC of PrJSC "Ukrprofozdorovnytsia", which organized the work of the "Zhovten" sanatorium for more than 30 years, does not.

"Similarly, all sanatorium-resort establishments in Ukraine do not meet these discriminatory requirements," the political scientist notes, adding that in this way, national rehabilitation centers and charitable organizations, including the ICF "RC "Hospital of Maidan" and the CO "RC "Spirit", also could not participate in the tender.

Another argument, in paragraph 5 of section I of the Tender Documentation dated 01.07.2025, a new paragraph appeared, which was not in the corresponding paragraph of the Tender Documentation dated 02.06.2025:

"in case of participation of an association of participants, confirmation of compliance with qualification criteria is carried out taking into account the generalized combined indicators of each participant of such an association based on the information provided by the association".

What has been said indicates that the Agency is preparing to apply the "Consortium" scheme, the essence of which was convincingly and eloquently explained in his investigation by journalist Mykhailo Tkach – about people from the close circle of Vice Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna, who "made a Consortium out of nothing" that received the management of the House of Trade Unions in Kyiv, the largest berry producer in Ukraine in Zhytomyr region, a shopping center in Ivano-Frankivsk region, and other assets.

ARMA applies this scheme when, after artificially narrowing the circle of potential bidders, no one is left at all, neither their own nor strangers. Then they take several companies, each of which meets different qualification criteria, combine them into a Consortium, and thus get a participant who supposedly meets all the requirements of the tender documentation.

It should be added that "Zhovten" is only one of many assets of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine that were transferred to ARMA's management two years ago. Political scientist Oshchanovsky points out that the current head of the Agency, Olena Duma, has been a trade union activist since 2015, and in 2017, she co-founded and became deputy head of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine "Trade Union Offensive."

"1) since the Head of the Agency, Olena Duma, is a well-known and influential figure in trade union organizations of Ukraine, is there no contradiction between her possible private interests and official or representative powers that may affect the objectivity or impartiality of her decisions regarding the organization of measures related to the management of the "Zhovten" sanatorium and other assets of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine, or the commission or non-commission of actions during the performance of these powers (question to NACP);

2) is everything that has been happening recently with the "Zhovten" sanatorium a continuation by ARMA officials of a long-standing scheme of land grabbing in Koncha-Zaspa near Kyiv (question to NABU)," the political scientist summarizes.