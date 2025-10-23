US Congress considers bill to strengthen NATO's eastern flank security: why it's important for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The US House of Representatives is considering H.R.5793, a bill that defines US security policy priorities for nine NATO member states. The document provides for providing Ukraine with the necessary security assistance to deter Russian aggression, which could threaten NATO allies.
A bill to strengthen the security of NATO's eastern flank and support Ukraine is being advanced in the US Congress. Ambassador Olha Stefanishyna explained what place Ukraine is given there and why this document is important, UNN reports.
Details
The US House of Representatives is considering bipartisan bill H.R.5793, "The Eastern Flank Strategic Partnership Act," which prioritizes US security policy for nine NATO member countries, including Poland, Romania, and the Baltic states.
According to Stefanishyna, the document emphasizes that these countries are on the front line of confronting Russian aggression — the greatest threat to transatlantic security. The bill provides priority access for eastern flank allies to key US military assistance programs, including Foreign Military Financing and the supply of excess defense equipment.
Ukraine receives a special place in the document: the preamble defines our country as the front line of US and NATO security. Among the political goals of the bill is to provide Ukraine with the necessary security assistance to deter Russian aggression, which could threaten NATO allies. This is a "mirror" version of a similar bill S.2914, submitted to the Senate in September.
Recall
As NATO's Commander of Concepts and Transformation, Admiral Pierre Vandier, stated, the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) is expanding its satellite surveillance capabilities to scan large areas. This will allow the Alliance to monitor military movements in Ukraine and on Russia's borders with eastern members.