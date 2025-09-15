Carrying with me the courage and resilience of the people of Ukraine: Stefanishyna began her work as ambassador to the USA

Former Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, Olha Stefanishyna, announced that she is starting her work as Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, UNN reports.

Starting my mission as Ambassador to the United States, I carry with me the courage and resilience of our people

Today, together with her team, Stefanishyna held a "moment of silence" to honor those who gave their lives for the independence and freedom of Ukraine.

It is thanks to their sacrifice that we continue diplomacy — defending sovereignty, strengthening partnerships, and striving for a just and lasting peace. With deep gratitude to all who defend Ukraine