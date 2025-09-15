$41.280.03
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 11805 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
12:27 PM • 17068 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM • 21497 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 50625 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 34648 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 31769 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 35715 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 57666 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 73050 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Andriy Yermak
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
Europe
TikTok
Truth Social
Hand grenade
Bild
The New York Times

Carrying with me the courage and resilience of the people of Ukraine: Stefanishyna began her work as ambassador to the USA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 444 views

Former Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna began her work as Ukraine's ambassador to the USA. She held a moment of silence, honoring the memory of those who died for Ukraine's independence.

Carrying with me the courage and resilience of the people of Ukraine: Stefanishyna began her work as ambassador to the USA

Former Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, Olha Stefanishyna, announced that she is starting her work as Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, UNN reports.

Starting my mission as Ambassador to the United States, I carry with me the courage and resilience of our people 

- Stefanishyna wrote.

Let's add

Today, together with her team, Stefanishyna held a "moment of silence" to honor those who gave their lives for the independence and freedom of Ukraine.

It is thanks to their sacrifice that we continue diplomacy — defending sovereignty, strengthening partnerships, and striving for a just and lasting peace. With deep gratitude to all who defend Ukraine 

- Stefanishyna added.

Recall

Since 2022, a nationwide moment of silence has been held daily at 9:00 AM in Ukraine to honor the memory of those who died as a result of Russia's armed aggression.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Olha Stefanishyna
United States
Ukraine