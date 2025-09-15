Carrying with me the courage and resilience of the people of Ukraine: Stefanishyna began her work as ambassador to the USA
Kyiv • UNN
Former Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna began her work as Ukraine's ambassador to the USA. She held a moment of silence, honoring the memory of those who died for Ukraine's independence.
Former Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, Olha Stefanishyna, announced that she is starting her work as Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, UNN reports.
Starting my mission as Ambassador to the United States, I carry with me the courage and resilience of our people
Let's add
Today, together with her team, Stefanishyna held a "moment of silence" to honor those who gave their lives for the independence and freedom of Ukraine.
It is thanks to their sacrifice that we continue diplomacy — defending sovereignty, strengthening partnerships, and striving for a just and lasting peace. With deep gratitude to all who defend Ukraine
Recall
Since 2022, a nationwide moment of silence has been held daily at 9:00 AM in Ukraine to honor the memory of those who died as a result of Russia's armed aggression.