Britain imposed new sanctions against Russia: who is on the list

Great Britain has imposed sanctions against two Russian individuals and one Russian legal entity. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

This refers to Oleksiy Rtishchev and Andriy Marchenko: they are suspected of creating chemical weapons used in the war against Ukraine. One of the defendants is the deputy commander of the Russian Armed Forces' radiation, chemical, and biological protection troops.

Also sanctioned was the joint-stock company "Federal Research and Production Center "Research Institute of Applied Chemistry"". It is engaged in supplying Russian military with grenades containing a substance for combating mass riots in the occupied territories. These grenades were used as a method of warfare against Ukraine contrary to the Chemical Weapons Convention, the British government stated.

Currently, the Russian embassy in London has not responded to journalists' requests.

Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna stated that European countries, including Slovakia and Hungary, should agree on the 18th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation this week.