US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
03:46 AM • 43426 views
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
July 7, 05:19 PM • 81761 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM • 94215 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
July 7, 11:23 AM • 122208 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 123535 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM • 116178 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 222498 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 69331 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 85478 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 138548 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusives
Britain imposed new sanctions against Russia: who is on the list

Kyiv • UNN

 • 610 views

Great Britain has imposed sanctions on two Russians and one legal entity for the development of chemical weapons. Among them are the deputy commander of the Russian Armed Forces' radiation, chemical, and biological protection troops and an institute that supplies grenades with chemical substances.

Great Britain has imposed sanctions against two Russian individuals and one Russian legal entity. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

This refers to Oleksiy Rtishchev and Andriy Marchenko: they are suspected of creating chemical weapons used in the war against Ukraine. One of the defendants is the deputy commander of the Russian Armed Forces' radiation, chemical, and biological protection troops.

Also sanctioned was the joint-stock company "Federal Research and Production Center "Research Institute of Applied Chemistry"". It is engaged in supplying Russian military with grenades containing a substance for combating mass riots in the occupied territories. These grenades were used as a method of warfare against Ukraine contrary to the Chemical Weapons Convention, the British government stated.

Currently, the Russian embassy in London has not responded to journalists' requests.

Recall

Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna stated that European countries, including Slovakia and Hungary, should agree on the 18th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation this week.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

