Ukraine is ready to open three negotiation clusters for EU accession as early as July - Stefanishyna

$41.730.01
49.120.05
ukenru
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
05:19 PM • 5671 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 28817 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
July 7, 11:23 AM • 62373 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 74102 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM • 90326 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 161756 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 64774 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 83610 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 137696 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 131852 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
1m/s
44%
743mm
Popular news
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 82297 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisaged01:50 PM • 70221 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standards02:00 PM • 63631 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heat02:20 PM • 39130 views
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceled02:21 PM • 49384 views
Publications
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceled02:21 PM • 49396 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heat02:20 PM • 39140 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standards02:00 PM • 63641 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisaged01:50 PM • 70230 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 161756 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Oleh Syniehubov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 82305 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 274765 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 117583 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 236016 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 259739 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Lancet (loitering munition)
Medicinal products
Train

Ukraine is ready to open three negotiation clusters for EU accession as early as July - Stefanishyna

Kyiv • UNN

 • 889 views

Ukraine has fulfilled all conditions for starting negotiations on EU membership in key areas. Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna announced readiness to open three clusters as early as July.

Ukraine is ready to open three negotiation clusters for EU accession as early as July - Stefanishyna

Ukraine has fulfilled all conditions for the start of negotiations on EU membership in key areas and is ready to begin them already in July. This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine - Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

I think that now the question is not about when negotiations will be opened for Ukraine and for Moldova. The question is when the EU will mature enough for this. We have fulfilled all conditions for opening half of all our negotiation areas, starting from the basic foundations, the foundations of EU membership, and are ready to open all three clusters already in July, or start with the first cluster together with Moldova.

- said Stefanishyna.

She noted that by the end of this year, all negotiation areas should be opened, and this is already a political issue, as it is the work of the parliament, the work of the government.

Recall

The start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union does not require unanimous support from all 27 member states. Hungary's blocking only pushed the EU to a deeper analysis of the enlargement procedure and the search for legal solutions to continue European integration.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Olha Stefanishyna
European Union
Hungary
Ukraine
Moldova
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9