Ukraine is ready to open three negotiation clusters for EU accession as early as July - Stefanishyna

Ukraine has fulfilled all conditions for the start of negotiations on EU membership in key areas and is ready to begin them already in July. This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine - Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

I think that now the question is not about when negotiations will be opened for Ukraine and for Moldova. The question is when the EU will mature enough for this. We have fulfilled all conditions for opening half of all our negotiation areas, starting from the basic foundations, the foundations of EU membership, and are ready to open all three clusters already in July, or start with the first cluster together with Moldova. - said Stefanishyna.

She noted that by the end of this year, all negotiation areas should be opened, and this is already a political issue, as it is the work of the parliament, the work of the government.

Recall

The start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union does not require unanimous support from all 27 member states. Hungary's blocking only pushed the EU to a deeper analysis of the enlargement procedure and the search for legal solutions to continue European integration.