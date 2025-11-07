ukenru
12:03 AM • 782 views
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
07:30 PM • 10969 views
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
Exclusive
November 6, 02:11 PM • 41587 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
November 6, 12:47 PM • 47093 views
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
November 6, 12:10 PM • 32531 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
November 6, 11:26 AM • 31747 views
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
Exclusive
November 6, 08:00 AM • 56811 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
November 6, 07:22 AM • 36553 views
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
November 5, 09:56 PM • 38873 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM • 50517 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna

Kyiv • UNN

 • 782 views

Ukraine's Ambassador Olha Stefanishyna announced "positive" negotiations regarding the acquisition of Tomahawk missiles and other long-range weapons. This comes despite Donald Trump expressing reluctance to supply them to Ukraine.

Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna

Ukraine is conducting constructive negotiations with the United States of America regarding the acquisition of Tomahawk missiles and other long-range weapons, despite the fact that President Donald Trump previously expressed reluctance to supply such weapons to Ukraine. This was stated by the Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA, Oksana Markarova, as reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

The discussions are still ongoing, but we have many delegations working to increase the available financial resources to purchase more military capabilities from the United States.

- Stefanishyna said in an interview with the Balance of Power program on Bloomberg TV.

According to her, "it's not just about Tomahawk, but also about various types of other missiles - both long-range and short-range.

I can only say one thing: the negotiations are proceeding positively.

- the ambassador reported.

Answering a question about recent Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Stefanishyna noted that "this is definitely a very difficult period for Ukraine."

We are working hard to provide Ukraine with more air defense capabilities. We can survive this winter and even the next, but that doesn't mean we are doing everything right.

- Stefanishyna noted.

She also added that any refusal to pressure Russia would be perceived as a "green light for further build-up of its capabilities."

It was previously reported that US President Donald Trump stated that he is not currently considering the possibility of transferring Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. He also noted that the conflict is not yet over and the parties will have to continue fighting.

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Sanctions
Technology
Energy
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Olha Stefanishyna
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine