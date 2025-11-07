Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna

Ukraine is conducting constructive negotiations with the United States of America regarding the acquisition of Tomahawk missiles and other long-range weapons, despite the fact that President Donald Trump previously expressed reluctance to supply such weapons to Ukraine. This was stated by the Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA, Oksana Markarova, as reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

The discussions are still ongoing, but we have many delegations working to increase the available financial resources to purchase more military capabilities from the United States. - Stefanishyna said in an interview with the Balance of Power program on Bloomberg TV.

According to her, "it's not just about Tomahawk, but also about various types of other missiles - both long-range and short-range.

I can only say one thing: the negotiations are proceeding positively. - the ambassador reported.

Answering a question about recent Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Stefanishyna noted that "this is definitely a very difficult period for Ukraine."

We are working hard to provide Ukraine with more air defense capabilities. We can survive this winter and even the next, but that doesn't mean we are doing everything right. - Stefanishyna noted.

She also added that any refusal to pressure Russia would be perceived as a "green light for further build-up of its capabilities."

It was previously reported that US President Donald Trump stated that he is not currently considering the possibility of transferring Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. He also noted that the conflict is not yet over and the parties will have to continue fighting.

