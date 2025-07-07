"I had no such conversations with anyone": Stefanishyna on rumors of her appointment as Ukraine's ambassador to the USA

$41.730.01
49.120.05
ukenru
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
05:19 PM • 5602 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 28629 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
July 7, 11:23 AM • 62227 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 73953 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM • 90189 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 161568 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 64738 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 83601 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 137689 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 131850 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
1m/s
44%
743mm
Popular news
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 81433 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisaged01:50 PM • 69121 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standards02:00 PM • 62512 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heat02:20 PM • 38006 views
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceled02:21 PM • 48334 views
Publications
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceled02:21 PM • 49152 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heat02:20 PM • 38874 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standards02:00 PM • 63378 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisaged01:50 PM • 69974 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 161568 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Oleh Syniehubov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 82114 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 274697 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 117530 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 235966 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 259698 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Lancet (loitering munition)
Medicinal products
Train

"I had no such conversations with anyone": Stefanishyna on rumors of her appointment as Ukraine's ambassador to the USA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 913 views

Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna denied talks about her possible dismissal and appointment as Ukraine's ambassador to the USA. She noted that such discussions had not taken place either in the government or in parliament, and her work schedule was planned until the end of the year.

"I had no such conversations with anyone": Stefanishyna on rumors of her appointment as Ukraine's ambassador to the USA

 Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine - Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna commented on rumors about her possible dismissal and appointment as Ukraine's ambassador to the USA, noting that she had not had such conversations with anyone.

Stefanishyna said this on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

I can definitely say that I have not had such conversations with anyone, neither in the government, nor in the parliament, nor anywhere else. What I can definitely confirm is that until the end of the year, at least, we have planned work both in the direction of European integration and in the direction of the Ministry of Justice, and on combining reforms in the field of the rule of law with our European integration path through the opening of negotiations. These are plans that are constantly being formed, implemented, and agreed upon at all levels. They also require coordination with the parliament, with the President of Ukraine. Therefore, we have work, we have plans, no one has personally had such conversations with me. Perhaps these are just rumors

- said Stefanishyna.

Recall 

An extraordinary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada, for a change of government, will not take place before July 15. Deputies submitted a bill on amendments to the law on martial law to provide for the possibility of government changes and clearly define the procedure for their implementation.

Bloomberg reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed replacing the current ambassador to the United States during a phone call with US President Donald Trump.

In particular, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is on the list of potential candidates for the position of Kyiv's envoy in Washington, along with Vice Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, and Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

AnnouncementsPolitics
Rustem Umerov
Bloomberg L.P.
Olha Stefanishyna
Donald Trump
Herman Galushchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9