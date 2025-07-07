"I had no such conversations with anyone": Stefanishyna on rumors of her appointment as Ukraine's ambassador to the USA

Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine - Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna commented on rumors about her possible dismissal and appointment as Ukraine's ambassador to the USA, noting that she had not had such conversations with anyone.

Stefanishyna said this on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

I can definitely say that I have not had such conversations with anyone, neither in the government, nor in the parliament, nor anywhere else. What I can definitely confirm is that until the end of the year, at least, we have planned work both in the direction of European integration and in the direction of the Ministry of Justice, and on combining reforms in the field of the rule of law with our European integration path through the opening of negotiations. These are plans that are constantly being formed, implemented, and agreed upon at all levels. They also require coordination with the parliament, with the President of Ukraine. Therefore, we have work, we have plans, no one has personally had such conversations with me. Perhaps these are just rumors - said Stefanishyna.

Recall

An extraordinary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada, for a change of government, will not take place before July 15. Deputies submitted a bill on amendments to the law on martial law to provide for the possibility of government changes and clearly define the procedure for their implementation.

Bloomberg reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed replacing the current ambassador to the United States during a phone call with US President Donald Trump.

In particular, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is on the list of potential candidates for the position of Kyiv's envoy in Washington, along with Vice Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, and Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko.