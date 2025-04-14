Ministry of Agrarian Policy: Trade conditions between Ukraine and the EU will change after the DCFTA

There will be no return to pre-war trade conditions after the expiration of autonomous trade measures (ATM). Ukraine and the European Union will develop a compromise option, Minister of Agrarian Policy Vitaliy Koval said on the air of the national telethon, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

There will definitely be no return to pre-war trade conditions. There will be a compromise option, which will be developed in the near future. There is an order from the President of the European Union and the Prime Minister of Ukraine to develop a new algorithm of interaction that will take into account the interests of Ukrainian and European farmers - said Koval.

He also added that trade volumes should be controlled. In addition, it is important that Ukraine continue to have access to the European market for its agricultural products.

It's not just about numbers, it's about people. We need to preserve the sustainability of rural areas. And Ukrainian farmers in Chernihiv region, Sumy, Kharkiv should have access to the European market, because it is a premium market. Let me remind you that 52% of everything we export from Ukraine in agricultural products goes to European markets - the minister explained.

Reference

On June 5, 2025, the term of the autonomous trade measures (ATM) introduced by the EU to support Ukraine after the start of the full-scale invasion expires. This is a free trade regime between the Ukrainian market and the EU market without tariffs and quotas.

Addition

Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine - Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olga Stefanishyna said on the air of the national telethon that Ukraine is three years ahead of the schedule during which the state usually integrates into the European Union.

