Ministry of Agrarian Policy: Trade conditions between Ukraine and the EU will change after the DCFTA

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 17259 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 15191 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 20348 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 29707 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 62915 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 58977 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33918 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59575 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106747 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 166540 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 17212 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 50821 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 62860 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 58932 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 166507 views
Ministry of Agrarian Policy: Trade conditions between Ukraine and the EU will change after the DCFTA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8940 views

Ukraine and the EU will develop a compromise trade option, taking into account the interests of farmers. It is important to maintain access of Ukrainian agricultural products to the European market.

Ministry of Agrarian Policy: Trade conditions between Ukraine and the EU will change after the DCFTA

There will be no return to pre-war trade conditions after the expiration of autonomous trade measures (ATM). Ukraine and the European Union will develop a compromise option, Minister of Agrarian Policy Vitaliy Koval said on the air of the national telethon, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

There will definitely be no return to pre-war trade conditions. There will be a compromise option, which will be developed in the near future. There is an order from the President of the European Union and the Prime Minister of Ukraine to develop a new algorithm of interaction that will take into account the interests of Ukrainian and European farmers

- said Koval.

He also added that trade volumes should be controlled. In addition, it is important that Ukraine continue to have access to the European market for its agricultural products.

It's not just about numbers, it's about people. We need to preserve the sustainability of rural areas. And Ukrainian farmers in Chernihiv region, Sumy, Kharkiv should have access to the European market, because it is a premium market. Let me remind you that 52% of everything we export from Ukraine in agricultural products goes to European markets

- the minister explained.

Reference

On June 5, 2025, the term of the autonomous trade measures (ATM) introduced by the EU to support Ukraine after the start of the full-scale invasion expires. This is a free trade regime between the Ukrainian market and the EU market without tariffs and quotas.

Addition

Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine - Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olga Stefanishyna said on the air of the national telethon that Ukraine is three years ahead of the schedule during which the state usually integrates into the European Union

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyAgronomy news
Vitaliy Koval
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Olha Stefanishyna
European Union
Ukraine
