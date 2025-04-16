Vehicle scales will be checked at checkpoints in Zakarpattia: possible traffic delays

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 17432 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 75878 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 40701 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 46071 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 53033 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 95315 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 86992 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35550 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60645 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109599 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

April 16, 08:09 AM • 93484 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 55208 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 30816 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 24946 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 13334 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 75879 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

April 16, 08:09 AM • 94545 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 95315 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 86992 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 185935 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 55982 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 30419 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 31379 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 32581 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34814 views
Vehicle scales will be checked at checkpoints in Zakarpattia: possible traffic delays

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7502 views

From April 17, vehicle scales will be checked at three checkpoints in Zakarpattia. Possible temporary delays in the movement of freight transport on the border with Hungary, Slovakia and Romania.

Vehicle scales will be checked at checkpoints in Zakarpattia: possible traffic delays

From tomorrow, April 17, vehicle scales will be checked at three checkpoints on the border with Hungary, Slovakia, and Romania. The duration of the work is one week. This is reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

According to the branch "Ukrinterautoservice-Zakarpattia", from April 17 to April 24, 2025, annual state metrological verification will be carried out on vehicle scales at the checkpoints "Chop" (Ukrainian-Hungarian border), "Uzhhorod" (Ukrainian-Slovak border) and "Diakove" (Ukrainian-Romanian border)

- the message says.

It is noted that carriers of freight vehicles need to take into account possible temporary delays in the movement of vehicles during the metrological verification at these checkpoints.

Let's remind

Traffic is limited due to the reconstruction of the checkpoint and repair work, which will last until the first half of May 2025. It is recommended to choose other checkpoints.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyEconomy
Romania
Slovakia
Hungary
Ukraine
