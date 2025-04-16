Vehicle scales will be checked at checkpoints in Zakarpattia: possible traffic delays

From tomorrow, April 17, vehicle scales will be checked at three checkpoints on the border with Hungary, Slovakia, and Romania. The duration of the work is one week. This is reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

According to the branch "Ukrinterautoservice-Zakarpattia", from April 17 to April 24, 2025, annual state metrological verification will be carried out on vehicle scales at the checkpoints "Chop" (Ukrainian-Hungarian border), "Uzhhorod" (Ukrainian-Slovak border) and "Diakove" (Ukrainian-Romanian border) - the message says.

It is noted that carriers of freight vehicles need to take into account possible temporary delays in the movement of vehicles during the metrological verification at these checkpoints.

Traffic is limited due to the reconstruction of the checkpoint and repair work, which will last until the first half of May 2025. It is recommended to choose other checkpoints.