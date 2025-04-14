Hungary continues to obstruct the allocation of funds to support Ukraine from the European Peace Fund and to block the negotiation process regarding Ukraine's accession to the European Union. This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, official Budapest is blocking the 17th package of sanctions and the opening of the first cluster on negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU.

There is one country – Hungary, which does not have the moral clarity that we have due to the attacks carried out by Putin. I have once again called on Hungary to lift the veto on the allocation of funds and stop blocking the negotiation process. But it's like talking to a brick wall - said Sikorski.

He clarified that the prospects for introducing the next, 17th package of EU sanctions against the Kremlin were raised in the statements of many ministers of the member states.

The victim agrees to a ceasefire, and he (Russian dictator Putin - ed.) either worsens the conditions or intensifies the attacks. This gives us moral clarity, but it seems that not all countries are guided by such principles - said the head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He also confirmed that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, invited the heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the EU countries to Lviv on May 8 and 9 to "show that Europe is there, in Ukraine, and is not taking Putin's side in Moscow."

Let us remind you

Hungarian opposition leader Peter Magyar promised to unblock billions of euros of suspended European Union funding to restore the economy if he is elected next year. He will also initiate a referendum on whether Ukraine should join the EU.

Hungary will block Ukraine's accession to the EU until the rights of the Hungarian community in Zakarpattia are restored - Siyarto