Hungary bans LGBTQ+ events: details of the new constitutional amendment

Hungary bans LGBTQ+ events: details of the new constitutional amendment

Kyiv • UNN

 3602 views

The Hungarian Parliament has adopted an amendment that allows banning public LGBTQ+ events, such as Budapest Pride. Authorities will be able to identify participants and fine them.

Hungary bans LGBTQ+ events: details of the new constitutional amendment

On Monday, April 14, the Hungarian Parliament adopted an amendment to the constitution that allows banning public events of the LGBTQ+ community. This was reported by AP News, reports UNN.

Details

The amendment, which required a two-thirds majority to pass, passed along party lines with 140 votes in favor and 21 against. It was proposed by the ruling coalition led by the current Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Legal scholars and critics of the Hungarian government call this decision another step towards authoritarianism.

This amendment stipulates that children's rights to moral, physical, and spiritual development outweigh any other right, except the right to life, including the right to peaceful assembly. At the same time, regarding "child protection," it prohibits "the depiction or promotion" of homosexuality for minors under the age of 18.

This amendment also prohibits public events held by LGBTQ+ communities, including the popular Budapest Pride event. In addition, the amendment allows the authorities to use facial recognition tools to identify people attending banned events, such as Budapest Pride. This may include fines of up to 200,000 Hungarian forints or 546 US dollars.

Critics of the Hungarian government argue that the changes to the constitution are being used to divert attention from more serious problems facing the country, as well as to mobilize Viktor Orban's electorate ahead of the elections.

In addition

Earlier, UNN wrote that the ruling FIDESZ (Fidesz) party of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wants to ban annual pride parades in Budapest.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Hungary
Budapest
Viktor Orban
