UN and Eurostat data on mass exodus of Ukrainians do not correspond to reality - SBGS

Information from the UN and Eurostat about a sharp increase in the number of Ukrainians who left the country in the autumn is not confirmed. Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, said this on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to the macroeconomic and monetary review of the National Bank of Ukraine, which is based on UN and Eurostat data, the number of migrants outside Ukraine is estimated at 5.9 million people.

According to Demchenko, passenger traffic began to decline in September. If in August approximately 4.4 million people crossed the border, in November this figure was already about 2.6 million. At the same time, 85% of all crossings are made by citizens of Ukraine, says the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service.

It is difficult to say what the UN data on a significantly larger exodus of Ukrainians is based on. We do not see sharp fluctuations either in exit or entry - Demchenko said.

He added that in the summer months, entry into the country prevailed, in September - exit. October showed approximately equal flows in both directions, and in November more people returned to Ukraine.

Recall

In 2025, 122 thousand Ukrainians were forced to leave their homes due to the war. In total, about 10 million Ukrainians have become refugees or internally displaced persons.