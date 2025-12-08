UN and Eurostat data on mass exodus of Ukrainians do not correspond to reality - SBGS

$42.060.13
49.000.23
ukenru
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 162 views
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
09:30 AM • 1478 views
Ukraine introduces changes to business reservation: 45-day mechanism for defense industry and cancellation of 72-hour verification
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 12054 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
06:59 AM • 9636 views
Umerov revealed details of peace talks with Trump's representatives in the US: today's report to Zelenskyy
December 7, 05:16 PM • 22254 views
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scoutsPhoto
December 7, 04:33 PM • 34857 views
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
December 7, 02:41 PM • 31699 views
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
December 7, 11:06 AM • 35534 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM • 57554 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 66802 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
87%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia is seizing territory in Ukraine at the fastest pace since the start of the war - The TelegraphDecember 8, 12:03 AM • 10645 views
Kramatorsk left without electricity after three strikes by Russian troopsDecember 8, 01:04 AM • 9924 views
Enemy UAV exploded near a high-rise building in Chernihiv, there are woundedPhotoDecember 8, 01:35 AM • 6312 views
Trump disappointed that Zelenskyy "did not familiarize himself" with the American "peace plan"December 8, 02:06 AM • 17368 views
Kovalenko: footage of dead Russians near Pokrovsk indicates the ineffectiveness of numerical superiority in war04:16 AM • 17149 views
Publications
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 12042 views
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 61775 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 71218 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 82606 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 104004 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Sumy Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 12042 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 47570 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 58017 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 58979 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 73045 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Facebook
Financial Times
Film

UN and Eurostat data on mass exodus of Ukrainians do not correspond to reality - SBGS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, refuted information from the UN and Eurostat regarding a sharp increase in the number of Ukrainians who left the country in the autumn. According to his data, passenger traffic decreased from 4.4 million in August to 2.6 million in November, with 85% of crossings made by Ukrainian citizens.

UN and Eurostat data on mass exodus of Ukrainians do not correspond to reality - SBGS

Information from the UN and Eurostat about a sharp increase in the number of Ukrainians who left the country in the autumn is not confirmed. Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, said this on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to the macroeconomic and monetary review of the National Bank of Ukraine, which is based on UN and Eurostat data, the number of migrants outside Ukraine is estimated at 5.9 million people.

According to Demchenko, passenger traffic began to decline in September. If in August approximately 4.4 million people crossed the border, in November this figure was already about 2.6 million. At the same time, 85% of all crossings are made by citizens of Ukraine, says the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service.

It is difficult to say what the UN data on a significantly larger exodus of Ukrainians is based on. We do not see sharp fluctuations either in exit or entry

- Demchenko said.

He added that in the summer months, entry into the country prevailed, in September - exit. October showed approximately equal flows in both directions, and in November more people returned to Ukraine.

Recall

In 2025,  122 thousand Ukrainians were forced to leave their homes due to the war. In total, about 10 million Ukrainians have become refugees or internally displaced persons.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyOur people abroad
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
National Bank of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
United Nations
Ukraine