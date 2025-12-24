$42.100.05
Methamphetamine worth UAH 9.5 million: two drug dealers exposed at the border with Slovakia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Two Ukrainian citizens were detained at the Ukrainian-Slovak border while attempting to import 2 kg of methamphetamine. During searches, another 1.7 kg of the substance was seized from them, with a total value of approximately 9.5 million hryvnias.

Methamphetamine worth UAH 9.5 million: two drug dealers exposed at the border with Slovakia
Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Law enforcement officers uncovered a channel for the illegal import of a batch of psychotropic substances into Ukraine at the Ukrainian-Slovak border. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Details

Border guards and National Police officers inspected an "Audi" passenger car, in which two Ukrainian citizens – the driver and a passenger – were traveling to enter Ukraine.

The in-depth inspection resulted in the discovery of two kilograms of an unknown substance resembling methamphetamine in the car and on the body of the 42-year-old passenger.

It was packaged in two plastic bags, one of which was hidden from control in a box of washing powder, and the other under the man's clothes. The express test result preliminarily confirmed that the detected substance is methamphetamine.

- the SBGS reported.

In addition to the packages, the drug dealers' vehicle and cash in national and foreign currency were also seized. The man and woman were detained.

During searches at the detainees' place of residence, law enforcement officers found and seized another 1.7 kg of methamphetamine. The total value of the seized 3.7 kg of psychotropic substances, according to "black market" estimates, is about 9.5 million hryvnias.

Regarding this fact, a report was sent to the National Police about the detection of signs of criminal offenses under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Art. 305 (smuggling of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, their analogues or precursors or falsified medicinal products);
    • Art. 307 (illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation, shipment or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues);
      • Art. 309 (illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation or shipment of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues without the purpose of sale).

        According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the court remanded the detainees in custody.

        Recall

        The State Customs Service prevented several attempts to import Mitragyna speciosa narcotic tea and SPIRULINA supplement into Ukraine. This refers to more than 700 kg of dangerous products.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyCrimes and emergencies
        Search
        State Border of Ukraine
        State Customs Service of Ukraine
        National Police of Ukraine
        Audi
        State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
        Slovakia
        Ukraine