Border guards showed the destruction of enemy equipment and personnel in the South-Slobozhansky direction

$42.060.13
49.000.23
ukenru
December 8, 07:50 PM • 9082 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 16730 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 18215 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 24017 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 24750 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 29392 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 36790 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 34112 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 11:28 AM • 18447 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 34880 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1.2m/s
90%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Ukrainian government approved a monthly payment for those awarded the "Cross of Military Merit" - Ministry of DefenseDecember 8, 06:01 PM • 3640 views
Three Russian soldiers convicted of murdering pro-Kremlin American volunteerDecember 8, 06:43 PM • 3626 views
Putin signed a decree on the conscription of Russians in the reserve for military training in 2026PhotoDecember 8, 08:46 PM • 3878 views
"You know what I gave them? Nothing" - Trump criticized Biden's aid to Ukraine and called the journalist "disgusting"VideoDecember 8, 08:56 PM • 4200 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces moved to more advantageous positions near Myrnohrad - 7th Airborne Assault CorpsVideo09:42 PM • 4976 views
Publications
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 11108 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 36790 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 34112 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 34880 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 44639 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
António Costa
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
London
Brussels
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 14681 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 44639 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 58212 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 68430 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 69158 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
KAB-250
FGM-148 Javelin
The Diplomat

Border guards showed the destruction of enemy equipment and personnel in the South-Slobozhansky direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

Units of the "Hart" border brigade delivered effective strikes against the invaders' positions in the South-Slobozhansky direction. Drones hit a truck, SUVs, communication antennas, shelters, and enemy personnel.

Border guards showed the destruction of enemy equipment and personnel in the South-Slobozhansky direction

Units of the "Hart" border brigade delivered effective strikes against the invaders' positions in the South Slobozhansky direction. The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) published the corresponding video, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that operations to destroy enemy forces are carried out both day and night, with the enemy actively using the dark hours to ensure its logistics.

Drones hit a truck, SUVs, communication antennas, shelters, and enemy personnel

- reads the caption to the video.

Recall

In November, drone pilots of the strike unmanned aerial vehicle company of the 4th border detachment destroyed nine shelters and four vehicles of Russian invaders and posted the corresponding video online.

Ukrainian border guards showed the destruction of enemy logistics, vehicles, and UAVs in the Northern Slobozhansky direction28.10.25, 04:10 • 17135 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine