Border guards showed the destruction of enemy equipment and personnel in the South-Slobozhansky direction
Kyiv • UNN
Units of the "Hart" border brigade delivered effective strikes against the invaders' positions in the South-Slobozhansky direction. Drones hit a truck, SUVs, communication antennas, shelters, and enemy personnel.
Details
It is noted that operations to destroy enemy forces are carried out both day and night, with the enemy actively using the dark hours to ensure its logistics.
Recall
In November, drone pilots of the strike unmanned aerial vehicle company of the 4th border detachment destroyed nine shelters and four vehicles of Russian invaders and posted the corresponding video online.
