Operators of the "Prime" strike drone aviation complexes company of the 5th border detachment inflicted effective strikes on enemy logistics in the North-Slobozhansky direction. The military posted the corresponding video online, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that as a result of the successful work of drone operators, the take-off and control point of enemy UAVs was eliminated, and an enemy FPV drone was neutralized before take-off.

Enemy passenger and tactical vehicles were detected and disabled, as well as a quad bike, cargo vehicles providing enemy logistics were hit, an enemy fuel and lubricants field depot was destroyed, enemy communication equipment, positions and enemy shelters were detected and destroyed. - reads the caption to the video.

Recall

Recently, soldiers of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelya" published a video of clearing the village of Yehorivka in Dnipropetrovsk region from Russians. They destroyed dozens of occupiers in the village and on its approaches, and then raised the Ukrainian flag.

In Zaporizhzhia, the son of Russian General Marzoyev was eliminated: the Main Intelligence Directorate showed exclusive video