Ukrainian border guards showed the destruction of enemy logistics, vehicles, and UAVs in the Northern Slobozhansky direction

Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM • 39157 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Exclusive
October 27, 02:25 PM • 58608 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 72749 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 11:47 AM • 60052 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM • 61785 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM • 41364 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM • 43522 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 37462 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 35295 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 29135 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
Oil surplus gains momentum: a record 1.4 billion barrels accumulated at seaOctober 27, 05:50 PM • 11210 views
Putin said relations with North Korea are developing "according to plan"October 27, 05:52 PM • 8250 views
Tomorrow, Ukraine plans to switch off electricity: time and scope announcedOctober 27, 06:18 PM • 7142 views
Bohdan Zmiy, creator of the robotic demining machine "Zmiy", has diedOctober 27, 06:47 PM • 24262 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs helpOctober 27, 07:31 PM • 25105 views
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhotoOctober 27, 04:54 PM • 49715 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1PhotoOctober 27, 01:30 PM • 51139 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 122816 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs helpOctober 27, 07:31 PM • 25140 views
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideoOctober 27, 12:28 PM • 61299 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhotoOctober 27, 11:25 AM • 74724 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal EstateOctober 27, 09:22 AM • 78559 views
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhotoOctober 27, 12:06 AM • 88460 views
Ukrainian border guards showed the destruction of enemy logistics, vehicles, and UAVs in the Northern Slobozhansky direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1972 views

Operators of the "Prime" strike unmanned aerial vehicle company of the 5th border detachment delivered effective strikes against enemy logistics. An enemy UAV launch site was eliminated, an FPV drone was neutralized, and a vehicle and a field fuel and lubricants depot were destroyed.

Ukrainian border guards showed the destruction of enemy logistics, vehicles, and UAVs in the Northern Slobozhansky direction

Operators of the "Prime" strike drone aviation complexes company of the 5th border detachment inflicted effective strikes on enemy logistics in the North-Slobozhansky direction. The military posted the corresponding video online, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that as a result of the successful work of drone operators, the take-off and control point of enemy UAVs was eliminated, and an enemy FPV drone was neutralized before take-off.

Enemy passenger and tactical vehicles were detected and disabled, as well as a quad bike, cargo vehicles providing enemy logistics were hit, an enemy fuel and lubricants field depot was destroyed, enemy communication equipment, positions and enemy shelters were detected and destroyed.

- reads the caption to the video.

Recall

Recently, soldiers of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelya" published a video of clearing the village of Yehorivka in Dnipropetrovsk region from Russians. They destroyed dozens of occupiers in the village and on its approaches, and then raised the Ukrainian flag.

In Zaporizhzhia, the son of Russian General Marzoyev was eliminated: the Main Intelligence Directorate showed exclusive video27.10.25, 13:17 • 4274 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine