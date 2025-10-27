In Zaporizhzhia, the son of Russian General Marzoyev was eliminated: the Main Intelligence Directorate showed exclusive video

The Main Intelligence Directorate showed exclusive footage of the elimination of the occupier Marzoyev, the son of a Russian general, UNN reports.

Details

On October 15, 2025, soldiers of the combined UAV unit of the Department of Active Actions of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, during aerial reconnaissance in the Zaporizhzhia direction of the front, discovered the position of drone operators of the Russian occupation forces in the area of Plavni village, Vasylivka district.

A guided aerial bomb successfully flew to the coordinates obtained by the intelligence officers — to "kobzonize" the Russian murderers.

At the moment of the strike, Muscovite Lieutenant Vasiliy Marzoyev, platoon commander of the 108th Airborne Regiment of the 7th Airborne Assault Division of the Russian occupation army, was at the position, the intelligence reported.

The video shows exclusive footage of the destruction of Vasiliy and other Russian invaders by a KAB.

The Main Intelligence Directorate added that the liquidated Vasiliy is the son of Lieutenant General Arkadiy Marzoyev, commander of the 18th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces, who is involved in committing war crimes against Ukrainian civilians in Kherson.

