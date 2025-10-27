In Zaporizhzhia, the son of Russian General Marzoyev was eliminated: the Main Intelligence Directorate showed exclusive video

$42.000.10
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
10:46 AM • 15191 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
08:41 AM • 27600 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
08:31 AM • 32255 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
07:54 AM • 33715 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
07:35 AM • 32512 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
07:17 AM • 27203 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
October 26, 03:25 PM • 58869 views
US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ
October 26, 02:28 PM • 54803 views
Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of floodingVideo
October 26, 11:39 AM • 45989 views
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 83008 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 104687 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 121645 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 104606 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 123909 views
In Zaporizhzhia, the son of Russian General Marzoyev was eliminated: the Main Intelligence Directorate showed exclusive video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2212 views

On October 15, 2025, GUR fighters eliminated Lieutenant Vasyl Marzoyev, son of Lieutenant General Arkady Marzoyev, in the Zaporizhzhia direction. His position was discovered during aerial reconnaissance in the area of Plavni village and destroyed by a guided aerial bomb.

In Zaporizhzhia, the son of Russian General Marzoyev was eliminated: the Main Intelligence Directorate showed exclusive video

The Main Intelligence Directorate showed exclusive footage of the elimination of the occupier Marzoyev, the son of a Russian general, UNN reports.

Details

On October 15, 2025, soldiers of the combined UAV unit of the Department of Active Actions of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, during aerial reconnaissance in the Zaporizhzhia direction of the front, discovered the position of drone operators of the Russian occupation forces in the area of Plavni village, Vasylivka district.

A guided aerial bomb successfully flew to the coordinates obtained by the intelligence officers — to "kobzonize" the Russian murderers.

At the moment of the strike, Muscovite Lieutenant Vasiliy Marzoyev, platoon commander of the 108th Airborne Regiment of the 7th Airborne Assault Division of the Russian occupation army, was at the position, the intelligence reported.

The video shows exclusive footage of the destruction of Vasiliy and other Russian invaders by a KAB.

The Main Intelligence Directorate added that the liquidated Vasiliy is the son of Lieutenant General Arkadiy Marzoyev, commander of the 18th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces, who is involved in committing war crimes against Ukrainian civilians in Kherson.

Ukrainian defenders eliminated Ukrainophobe Ivan Us, son of former Belarusian presidential candidate21.10.25, 17:19 • 8616 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Kherson