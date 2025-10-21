Ukrainian military eliminated Ivan Us – the son of former Belarusian presidential candidate Dmitry Us, who fought on the side of Russia. His death was reported by the Command of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Earlier, the Belarusian was considered missing, but in October 2025, his remains were identified among the bodies transferred to Russia. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Ivan Us has been known for his openly pro-Russian stance since the 2010s. He administered the "Antimaidan Minsk" community on the social network Vkontakte, where he spread anti-Ukrainian propaganda and justified the Kremlin's actions. In the same year, his father Dmitry Us participated in the presidential elections in Belarus, receiving only 0.4% of the votes.

On January 17, 2025, Ivan Us signed a contract with the Russian occupation army and went to war in Ukraine. He did not fight for long – after 2 months, Us Jr. went missing – reported the Command of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the Ukrainian military, in October of this year, his remains were found and identified among the bodies returned to Russia. Thus, it was confirmed that the son of the Belarusian politician died as part of the Russian occupation forces, against whom Ukrainian defenders are fighting.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,130 occupiers and 437 pieces of equipment over the past day