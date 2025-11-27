Border guards of "Phoenix" destroyed an enemy motorcycle column in the Lyman direction

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian border guards continue to successfully counter enemy attacks. The State Border Guard Service reported another success and published a video of the effective work of its units, writes UNN.

Details

According to the service, the "Phoenix" border guards destroyed an enemy assault motorized column.

One of the occupiers lost control and fell right under the wheels of his "colleagues", for which the entire assault group immediately paid the price.

– noted in the message.

part. In Pokrovsk, within a week, the enemy was searched for and destroyed on an area of about 11.5 square kilometers - Syrskyi