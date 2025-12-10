Digital entry/exit system EES launched on the border of Ukraine and Romania - SBGS

Photo: Visit Ukraine

A digital entry/exit system (EES) has been launched at the border between Ukraine and Romania. Currently, this system operates at three checkpoints, UNN reports with reference to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Details

This refers to the checkpoints "Diakivtsi - Rakovets", "Krasnoilsk - Vicovu de Sus" and "Diakove - Halmeu" - where identification and biometric data are already being entered. The "Porubne - Siret" checkpoint will join on January 9, 2026.

At the same time, this system has been operating since October 12 at the "Solotvyno – Sighetu Marmației" checkpoint.

The remaining Romanian checkpoints will be connected to the EES from March 10, 2026. - stated the State Border Guard Service.

Additionally

The Entry/Exit System (EES) is a new European automated registration system for third-country nationals who are not EU members and who make short-term trips to the Schengen area.

The procedure includes scanning a passport, taking a photo, and taking fingerprints of third-country nationals (for children under 12 – without fingerprints). During the first crossing, a digital record is created, and then the data will be verified automatically.

As noted by the State Border Guard Service, the EES system is designed to speed up control, increase security, and improve the accuracy of accounting for stays in the EU. The procedure for crossing the border for citizens remains unchanged.

Recall

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, stated that information from the UN and Eurostat about a sharp increase in the number of Ukrainians who left the country in the autumn is not confirmed.