Tried to penetrate the rear of Ukrainian defenders: saboteurs in civilian clothes eliminated in Huliaipole direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 308 views

In the Huliaipole direction, saboteurs in civilian clothes tried to penetrate the rear of Ukrainian troops. A group of two men was eliminated after their radio station revealed their affiliation with the occupation forces.

Tried to penetrate the rear of Ukrainian defenders: saboteurs in civilian clothes eliminated in Huliaipole direction

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy, disguised in civilian clothes, tried to penetrate the rear of the Ukrainian defenders; the saboteurs were eliminated, UNN reports with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

Yesterday, a group of men in civilian clothes approached the positions of Ukrainian border guards. They observed our forces for some time and, taking advantage of bad weather, tried to bypass the positions and enter the rear.

- reported the State Border Guard Service.

However, the disguise did not help: during their movement, their radio station activated, identifying the individuals as servicemen of the occupation forces.

Fighting in the Huliaipole direction: Southern Defense Forces deny encirclement of Ukrainian units21.11.25, 14:26 • 3274 views

As a result, a sabotage group consisting of two men was eliminated. Under their civilian clothes, they wore the uniform of the Russian armed forces.

- summarized the border guards.

Russians killed five captured Ukrainian defenders in the Huliaipole direction27.11.25, 17:57 • 3403 views

Antonina Tumanova

