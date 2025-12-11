Tried to penetrate the rear of Ukrainian defenders: saboteurs in civilian clothes eliminated in Huliaipole direction
In the Huliaipole direction, saboteurs in civilian clothes tried to penetrate the rear of Ukrainian troops. A group of two men was eliminated after their radio station revealed their affiliation with the occupation forces.
Yesterday, a group of men in civilian clothes approached the positions of Ukrainian border guards. They observed our forces for some time and, taking advantage of bad weather, tried to bypass the positions and enter the rear.
However, the disguise did not help: during their movement, their radio station activated, identifying the individuals as servicemen of the occupation forces.
As a result, a sabotage group consisting of two men was eliminated. Under their civilian clothes, they wore the uniform of the Russian armed forces.
