Russians killed five captured Ukrainian defenders in the Huliaipole direction

December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 21712 views
Bosnia and Herzegovina did not allow the plane of the Hungarian Foreign Minister to land: the reason became knownNovember 27, 06:53 AM • 10688 views
In Ternopil, an 18-year-old student fell from a dormitory window and diedNovember 27, 07:34 AM • 11815 views
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhotoNovember 27, 09:33 AM • 21120 views
Beetroot in a new way: top 5 vibrant recipes you'll definitely want to tryPhoto11:52 AM • 17796 views
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideo03:30 PM • 2494 views
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl studyPhoto01:38 PM • 10012 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 21731 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 45476 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 79196 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 95017 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 94628 views
Russians killed five captured Ukrainian defenders in the Huliaipole direction

On November 27, 2025, in the Huliaipole direction, Russian military personnel shot five captured Ukrainian defenders. The Prosecutor General's Office is investigating this event as a violation of the laws and customs of war.

On the morning of November 27, 2025, in the Huliaipole direction in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian troops shot five Ukrainian defenders who were in captivity and unable to resist, the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine reported, according to UNN.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings regarding the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Such actions constitute a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and a grave international crime

– the agency emphasizes.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the SBU Directorate in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Occupiers shot 5 captured Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen, investigation launched - Prosecutor General's Office

