Russians killed five captured Ukrainian defenders in the Huliaipole direction

On the morning of November 27, 2025, in the Huliaipole direction in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian troops shot five Ukrainian defenders who were in captivity and unable to resist, the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine reported, according to UNN.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings regarding the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Such actions constitute a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and a grave international crime – the agency emphasizes.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the SBU Directorate in the Zaporizhzhia region.

