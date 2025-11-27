Russians killed five captured Ukrainian defenders in the Huliaipole direction
Kyiv • UNN
On November 27, 2025, in the Huliaipole direction, Russian military personnel shot five captured Ukrainian defenders. The Prosecutor General's Office is investigating this event as a violation of the laws and customs of war.
On the morning of November 27, 2025, in the Huliaipole direction in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian troops shot five Ukrainian defenders who were in captivity and unable to resist, the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine reported, according to UNN.
Details
Under the procedural guidance of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings regarding the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Such actions constitute a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and a grave international crime
The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the SBU Directorate in the Zaporizhzhia region.
