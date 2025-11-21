$42.150.06
Fighting in the Huliaipole direction: Southern Defense Forces deny encirclement of Ukrainian units

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1094 views

The Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine denied information about the encirclement of Ukrainian units in the Huliaipole direction and the presence of blocking detachments. They stated that the situation is difficult, but communication is maintained, logistics are established, the wounded are being evacuated, and reinforcements are being provided.

Fighting in the Huliaipole direction: Southern Defense Forces deny encirclement of Ukrainian units

The situation in the Huliaipole direction is quite tense. Russian occupiers continue to shell the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, while information is being spread on social media that certain units are surrounded by the enemy. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

Details

It is also reported on social media about the alleged presence of blocking detachments that are blocking our units and preventing them from retreating, the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine stated.

They noted: this information is not true and is openly aimed at discrediting the military command.

The situation in this direction is indeed difficult, but communication with our soldiers is maintained, logistics are established, and the evacuation of the wounded is carried out. At the same time, our units fighting in this direction are being reinforced with assault units.

- the statement reads.

The press service of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine called on the media and the public to trust only verified information and not to be influenced by dubious sources that consciously or unconsciously play into the hands of the enemy.

Details

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 890 Russian occupiers over the past day, November 19.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine