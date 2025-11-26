Border control allowed on trains without lengthy stops at the border: where it will operate

$42.400.03
48.950.03
ukenru
10:00 AM • 4136 views
November 27 in Ukraine is expected to have a sharp contrast in temperatures: what weather to expect
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 11589 views
Installing solar panels: do they help during power outages?
08:59 AM • 23128 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhoto
08:59 AM • 20747 views
"Responsibility knows no exceptions": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the dismissal of 74 prosecutors after disability checks, a new case in court
08:27 AM • 14905 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackouts
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 26615 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
06:31 AM • 15753 views
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
November 26, 06:07 AM • 14069 views
Trump hinted at reducing the US peace plan from 28 to 22 points
November 25, 04:32 PM • 24042 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
November 25, 03:19 PM • 40807 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
3.7m/s
80%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Changes to US peace plan could lead to Putin's rejection - NYTNovember 26, 02:31 AM • 23745 views
Russian city of Cheboksary attacked by drones: military plant likely hitVideoNovember 26, 02:58 AM • 4002 views
"An uneducated society is needed": Russia introduces new restrictions for higher education - CPDNovember 26, 03:33 AM • 23031 views
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 19PhotoNovember 26, 05:09 AM • 8100 views
US Army Secretary makes pessimistic forecast on situation in Ukraine: Vance and Rubio's reaction was swift06:56 AM • 10999 views
Publications
Preparing pancakes that everyone can make: top 5 selected recipesPhoto12:02 PM • 1344 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhoto08:59 AM • 23128 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 26615 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
November 25, 01:21 PM • 47275 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
November 25, 10:00 AM • 55969 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Ursula von der Leyen
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 24940 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 59608 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 77269 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 77706 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 84556 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
9K720 Iskander

Border control allowed on trains without lengthy stops at the border: where it will operate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1264 views

In Ukraine, a decision has been made to conduct border and customs control directly in train carriages. This practice, already in effect on some Intercity+ trains to Poland, will be extended to sleeper cars on the Kyiv — Przemyśl and Kyiv — Chełm international night routes, which are used by over 130,000 Ukrainians monthly.

Border control allowed on trains without lengthy stops at the border: where it will operate

Ukrainians have been allowed to undergo border and customs control on trains without long stops at the border - on certain trains as early as January, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Wednesday on Telegram, UNN reports.

We are making international travel more convenient for Ukrainians. Today, a decision was made that will allow border and customs control to be carried out directly in train carriages - without long stops at the border and without unnecessary stress for passengers.

- Svyrydenko wrote.

How and where it works

According to her, this format is already working on some Intercity+ trains on the Polish route.

Customs officers and border guards begin to control passengers while the train is moving, as it approaches the border.

"Now we plan to gradually extend this practice to sleeping cars on night international routes," the Prime Minister said.

According to her, this regime will be implemented on trains:

  • Kyiv - Przemyśl;
    • Kyiv - Chełm.

      According to the data provided, more than 130,000 Ukrainians travel on these routes every month.

      We expect the launch of accelerated control in motion on certain trains as early as January, and then we will scale it up to other trains on these routes.

      - Svyrydenko concluded.

      Border guards reported which checkpoints in Lviv region are the least congested14.11.25, 17:32 • 2528 views

      Julia Shramko

      SocietyOur people abroad
      State Border of Ukraine
      Ukrainian Railways
      State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
      Ukraine
      Kyiv
      Poland