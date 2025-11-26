Border control allowed on trains without lengthy stops at the border: where it will operate

Ukrainians have been allowed to undergo border and customs control on trains without long stops at the border - on certain trains as early as January, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Wednesday on Telegram, UNN reports.

We are making international travel more convenient for Ukrainians. Today, a decision was made that will allow border and customs control to be carried out directly in train carriages - without long stops at the border and without unnecessary stress for passengers. - Svyrydenko wrote.

How and where it works

According to her, this format is already working on some Intercity+ trains on the Polish route.

Customs officers and border guards begin to control passengers while the train is moving, as it approaches the border.

"Now we plan to gradually extend this practice to sleeping cars on night international routes," the Prime Minister said.

According to her, this regime will be implemented on trains:

Kyiv - Przemyśl;

Kyiv - Chełm.

According to the data provided, more than 130,000 Ukrainians travel on these routes every month.

We expect the launch of accelerated control in motion on certain trains as early as January, and then we will scale it up to other trains on these routes. - Svyrydenko concluded.

