Border guards reported which checkpoints in Lviv region are the least congested

$42.060.03
48.880.23
ukenru
04:09 PM • 1760 views
On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 5072 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
03:03 PM • 7966 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
02:48 PM • 9242 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
01:30 PM • 11269 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
01:27 PM • 22841 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 19722 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 44756 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
November 14, 07:50 AM • 30473 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
November 14, 07:18 AM • 55236 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures 27PhotoNovember 14, 07:19 AM • 62982 views
Patriot against Russian missiles and "long Neptunes" against targets on Russian territory: Zelenskyy received reports from Syrskyi and the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of UkraineNovember 14, 08:55 AM • 30836 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 25085 views
In Kyiv, people are being searched for under the rubble of a 9-story building after a Russian attack, 34 people have already been injured: new footage of the aftermathPhotoNovember 14, 10:19 AM • 17003 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhoto12:13 PM • 14932 views
Publications
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo01:27 PM • 22842 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 19722 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhoto12:13 PM • 14958 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 44757 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 274753 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Denys Shmyhal
Herman Halushchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Hungary
Donetsk Oblast
Great Britain
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo01:27 PM • 22845 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in court01:14 PM • 8680 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 25113 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 83627 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 79486 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Starlink
The Diplomat

Border guards reported which checkpoints in Lviv region are the least congested

Kyiv • UNN

 • 646 views

Border guards warn of an increase in passenger traffic in Lviv region before the weekend and advise choosing less congested checkpoints, such as Smilnytsia and Nyzhankovychi. The highest load is recorded at the Shehyni and Krakovets checkpoints.

Border guards reported which checkpoints in Lviv region are the least congested

Border guards warn of an increase in passenger traffic in Lviv region before the weekend and advise choosing less congested checkpoints, such as Smilnytsia and Nyzhankovychi, to avoid queues. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, writes UNN.

Before the weekend, passenger traffic traditionally increases through checkpoints in Lviv region. To avoid traffic jams and save time, we advise choosing the least congested checkpoints

- the message says.

By congestion, checkpoints in Lviv region are divided as follows:

  • The highest load is recorded at Shehyni and Krakovets checkpoints;
    • Rava-Ruska, Uhryniv, and Hrushiv have an average level of congestion;
      • The lowest load is traditionally observed in Smilnytsia and Nyzhankovychi.

        It is noted that the most favorable time for crossing is early morning or late evening hours, when the load on checkpoints is minimal.

        Over 270 criminals to face trial: hundreds of illegal border crossing schemes exposed in Zakarpattia20.10.25, 10:39 • 4240 views

        Olga Rozgon

        Society
        State Border of Ukraine
        Lviv Oblast
        State Border Guard Service of Ukraine