Border guards reported which checkpoints in Lviv region are the least congested
Kyiv • UNN
Border guards warn of an increase in passenger traffic in Lviv region before the weekend and advise choosing less congested checkpoints, such as Smilnytsia and Nyzhankovychi. The highest load is recorded at the Shehyni and Krakovets checkpoints.
Border guards warn of an increase in passenger traffic in Lviv region before the weekend and advise choosing less congested checkpoints, such as Smilnytsia and Nyzhankovychi, to avoid queues. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, writes UNN.
Before the weekend, passenger traffic traditionally increases through checkpoints in Lviv region. To avoid traffic jams and save time, we advise choosing the least congested checkpoints
By congestion, checkpoints in Lviv region are divided as follows:
- The highest load is recorded at Shehyni and Krakovets checkpoints;
- Rava-Ruska, Uhryniv, and Hrushiv have an average level of congestion;
- The lowest load is traditionally observed in Smilnytsia and Nyzhankovychi.
It is noted that the most favorable time for crossing is early morning or late evening hours, when the load on checkpoints is minimal.
