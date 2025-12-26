$41.930.22
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
06:47 AM • 4824 views
"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future
05:31 AM • 10274 views
"Vaccination is about safety": the Ministry of Health spoke about the possible reaction of the body to vaccination
December 25, 04:14 PM • 20352 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 68586 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM • 67591 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New Year
December 25, 09:37 AM • 82007 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hit
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM • 40639 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 29134 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 21662 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Publications
Exclusives
Occupiers cannot advance from Hrabovske deeper into Sumy Oblast - SBGS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, reported that Russian troops cannot expand the combat zone beyond Hrabovske in Sumy Oblast. The enemy deployed about a hundred servicemen but is suffering losses and does not have a significant concentration.

Occupiers cannot advance from Hrabovske deeper into Sumy Oblast - SBGS

Russian troops are unable to advance beyond the settlement of Hrabovske in the Sumy region. This was stated by Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

The enemy cannot go beyond the settlement. Of course, they tried to attack the positions of Ukrainian defenders, which include both units of the armed forces and units of the state border guard service, but the enemy cannot expand the zone of hostilities on the territory of our country. Fire damage is inflicted on him, as before, with the use of artillery, with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles

- Hrabovsky stated.

In addition, he added that the enemy involved about a hundred servicemen in this direction. They have been trying to enter and accumulate for several days.

The enemy has currently involved a total of about one hundred of its servicemen, who have been trying to enter and accumulate for several days. But again, the enemy has losses in this personnel, and, as we can see, as of now, there is no significant accumulation in this direction

- the official emphasized.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Russian troops entered the territory of the village of Hrabovske in Sumy region and tried to advance towards Riasne. As of now, fighting continues in the settlement.

Alla Kiosak

