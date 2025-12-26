Occupiers cannot advance from Hrabovske deeper into Sumy Oblast - SBGS

Russian troops are unable to advance beyond the settlement of Hrabovske in the Sumy region. This was stated by Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

The enemy cannot go beyond the settlement. Of course, they tried to attack the positions of Ukrainian defenders, which include both units of the armed forces and units of the state border guard service, but the enemy cannot expand the zone of hostilities on the territory of our country. Fire damage is inflicted on him, as before, with the use of artillery, with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles - Hrabovsky stated.

In addition, he added that the enemy involved about a hundred servicemen in this direction. They have been trying to enter and accumulate for several days.

The enemy has currently involved a total of about one hundred of its servicemen, who have been trying to enter and accumulate for several days. But again, the enemy has losses in this personnel, and, as we can see, as of now, there is no significant accumulation in this direction - the official emphasized.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Russian troops entered the territory of the village of Hrabovske in Sumy region and tried to advance towards Riasne. As of now, fighting continues in the settlement.